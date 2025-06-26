Everyone Is Still In Disbelief That New Orleans Made The Draft Night Trade With Atlanta
What a week it has been for the Atlanta Hawks.
On Tuesday night, they made a big trade for Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis, sending the No. 22 pick and Terance Mann to the Nets and Georges Niang and a second rounder to Boston. It was widely regarded as a sharp trade by many around the NBA, but things got better for the Hawks during the first round of the NBA draft.
Sitting with the No. 13 pick, Atlanta made one of the most stunning draft day trades in recent memory. The Hawks sent the 13th pick to the New Orleans Pelicans for the 23rd pick and an unprotected first round pick that is the most favorable of the Pelicans or the Bucks.
Let me say that again. The Atlanta Hawks will get the most favorable pick between the Bucks or the Pelicans.
In an always tough Western Conference, the Pelicans are projected to be among the worst teams and very unlikely to be a playoff team. Milwaukee still has Giannis Antetokounmpo (for now), but the rest of that roster is very weak. Given the Bucks still get to play in the East and have one of the best players in the world, who is also durable and available. There is a good chance that the Hawks end up with a lottery pick and it is not crazy to think they could even land in the top four if things break their way.
Even 12 hours after the trade, nobody can believe that the Pelicans made that trade. One year after getting Dyson Daniels from the New Orleans Pelicans, the Hawks make another trade with them that could be just as good.