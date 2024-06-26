Final 2024 Atlanta Hawks Mock Draft: Hawks Make Big Splash and Select UConn Center Donovan Clingan No. 1
Today is the day.
The 2024 NBA Draft kicks off tonight and it is going to be one of the biggest days of the NBA offseason. While this draft might not have the superstar type of talent like Victor Wembanyama, there could be a lot of movement and trades made tonight that could shape some team's rosters heading into next season.
The draft will kickoff tonight with the Atlanta Hawks picking 1st and one of the great mysteries around this draft is what the Hawks are going to do. This week, all signs have pointed to the Hawks taking French forward Zaccharie Risacher with the No. 1 pick, but there is still a sense that that might not be a lock. The Hawks have been heavily linked to UConn center Donovan Clingan and while French big man Alex Sarr did not workout for the Hawks, Atlanta could deem him the best player and take him anyway. The possibility of a trade-down is on the board too, with the Spurs being the team linked to the No. 1 pick the most.
I have not done a mock draft this cycle and have waited until today to put out my one and only mock draft for the entire first round of the draft. With the Hawks seemingly still deciding what they are going to do, I think that could end with them moving down and securing a player. Every mock draft from a reputable outlet has the Hawks taking Zaccharie Risacher, while also acknowledging they are undecided and weighing their options.
1. Atlanta- Donovan Clingan, 7'2 C, UConn
I am going bold for the Hawks tonight. Most major outlets have the Hawks selecting French forward Zaccharie Risacher with the No. 1 pick, but also acknowledging that the Hawks are still undecided about who they are going to take. That could mean that Clingan is still in the conversation. It also does not appear that Atlanta is going to be trading down at the moment. It seems like it is coming down to Clingan and Risacher but be prepared for any surprises.
The Hawks were one of the worst defensive teams in the NBA last season, so it seems like a natural fit to take a high-level shot blocker and defender right? Clingan is 7'3 with a 7'7 wingspan and if you go back and watch the elite eight matchup between UConn and Illinois (his best game tape in my opinion), the Fighting Illini were not able to get anywhere near the basket and Clingan was just terrorizing anyone that tried to shoot in the paint.
Clingan averaged 13.0 PPG, 7.4 RPG, 2.5 BPG, and 1.5 APG on 63% shooting from the field and he was 2-8 (25%) on three's. As a lob threat, Clingan would be impactful right away on offense.
2. Washington- Alex Sarr, 7'0 C/PF, Perth Wildcats
It seems pretty set that unless the Hawks pull a surprise and take Sarr, that the Wizards are going to take him. Washington is in the midst of a long rebuild and Sarr can be another piece along with Bilal Coulibaly to help make the team a contender moving forward.
3. Houston- Redd Sheppard, 6'2 PG/SG, Kentucky
This is a possible trade spot. Teams could trade up to trade for Clingan (Memphis, Portland, and Oklahoma City), but if Houston does stay here, I think that Sheppard makes the most sense. He is the best shooter in the draft and is a good defender despite his size.
4. San Antonio- Zaccharie Risacher, 6'9 SG/SF, France
I think the Spurs would love this scenario if Risacher was on the board and they did not have to trade up to draft him. They reportedly like him and if they were to trade up to No. 1, he could be the target. Risacher and Victor Wembanyama are familiar with each other as well. Risacher's ceiling has a player has been debated, but having a 6'9 wing player that can shoot and play defense is a coveted skillset around the league.
5. Detroit- Matas Buzelis, 6'9 SF/PF, G League Ignite
The Pistons could go a lot of different directions with this pick in terms of who they pick and they could trade out of it. They really need shooting and a darkhorse pick here could be Dalton Knecht, who might be the best shooter in the draft. Buzelis would be a fit though and he is a good passer and playmaker for a forward, but the shooting is a concern. Buzelis would fit on the Pistons and be a key player for them going forward.
6. Charlotte- Dalton Knecht, 6'5 SG/SF, Tennessee
Knecht going to Charlotte seems to have picked up steam in a lot of mock drafts and his fit in Charlotte makes a lot of sense. The Hornets need shooting and he is the best shooter in the draft. He would help space the floor around LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller and while he might have defensive concerns, he would give them a huge jolt on offense.
7. Portland- Cody Williams, 6'7 SG/SF, Colorado
Portland is a team that will likely try to move ahead to No. 3 to get Clingan, but if they can't do that and he does not fall, Williams would be an interesting fit on the Blazers. Portland is currently in a rebuild and needs to surround Scoot Henderson with more talent. Portland needs a wing player on this team probably more than anything and I think Williams would be a good addition.
8. San Antonio- Stephon Castle, 6'6 PG/SG, UConn
If the Spurs stay at 4, I think that Castle is a possibility there, but this would be a great scenario for the Spurs. They get Risacher and then get a guard they have been linked to in Castle. There are a lot of shooting concerns with Castle, but he is a great defender. He has stated that he wants to be a point guard, but I don't know if he is going to be a primary ball handler for someone long term. Castle has enough upside to be the top player in the class if he can find his outside shot.
9. Memphis Grizzlies- Ron Holland, 6'7 SG/SF, G League Ignite
Memphis is a team to watch in a possible move up tonight, but if they are unsuccessful in doing so, who they take here would be interesting. Holland has the upside to be the best player in the class as well and I am a huge fan in his two-way ability. He would not be under pressure to be a contributor right away with the Grizzlies, who are hoping to contend next season. Holland is the best athlete in the draft and if his offense came along, Memphis could get a real steal.
10. Utah Jazz- Nikola Topic, 6'6 PG, Crvena zvezda
Topic could have gone higher if not for a partially torn ACL, but I think the Jazz would be thrilled if Topic fell. Would he play next season? That is not certain, but Topic is a very good passer and a good scorer in the post. Utah has a need at point guard and because they are not contending right now, they can afford to wait on him to heal from his injury.
11. Chicago Bulls- Devin Carter, 6'2 PG/SG, Providence
The Bulls made one big move already by trading Alex Caruso to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Josh Giddey. They have also been a team that is rumored in trading up, potentially for Donovan Clingan. Carter makes sense if they stick right here though, as his defense is top notch and he improved his three-point shooting a lot over the past season. Carter would be a good fit with Giddey and Coby White.
12. Oklahoma City Thunder- Tidjane Salaun, 6'9 SF/PF, Cholet
Oklahoma City just added Caruso and after making the second round of the playoffs, they are ready to make a title run. They also have a lottery pick and whoever they take here would not be under any pressure to contribute right away. Salaun is a bit of a project, but showed a lot of improvement on offense over the past year and could be a nice long term investment for the Thunder.
13. Sacramento- Bub Carrington, 6'4 PG/SG, Pittsburgh
It seems like the Kings are trying to trade this pick, but if they don't, who will they take? They have been linked to Ron Holland and Devin Carter, but they are off the board. Carrington would fit that guard spot and be a productive shooter from three right away.
14. Portland- Zach Edey, 7'4 C, Purdue
I am fascinated to see where Edey goes tonight. With the Blazers wanting to get a center, they could target Edey if they can't land Clingan. Edey is massive player who should be a good rebounder in the league, but his lateral movement on defense is the question. I think he will be a good player in the NBA, but not a starter level center.
15. Miami Heat- Rob Dillingham, 6'1 PG, Kentucky
16. Philadelphia 76ers- Jared McCain, 6'2 SG, Duke
17. Los Angeles Lakers- Jakobe Walter, 6'4 SG/SF, Baylor
18. Orlando Magic- Johnny Furphy, 6'8 SF, Kansas
19. Toronto Raptors- Kyshawn George, 6'7 SF, Miami
20. Cleveland Cavaliers- Tristan da Silva, 6'8 SF, Colorado
21. New Orleans- Kel'el Ware, 7'0 C, Indiana
22. Phoenix- Tyler Kolek, 6'1 PG, Marquette
23. Milwaukee- Ryan Dunn, 6'6 SF, Virginia
24. New York- Kyle Filipowski, 6'11 C, Duke
25. New York- Isaiah Collier, 6'3 PG, USC
26. Washington- Yves Missi, 6'11 C, Baylor
27. Minnesota- Terrance Shannon, SG/SF, Illinois
28. Denver- Daron Holmes, 6'9 PF, Dayton
29. Utah- Baylor Scheierman, 6'6 SF, Creighton
30. Boston- Jaylon Tyson, SG/SF, Cal