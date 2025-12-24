Five Takeaways From The Atlanta Hawks' Loss Against To The Chicago Bulls

Coming into this game, the Atlanta Hawks were taking on the Chicago Bulls in a rematch of Sunday night's thriller. This game would honestly match the intensity of that game, but unfortunately end with the same result in a close one with controversy striking.

1. Hawks defense looked much better until late

ASA is EVERYWHERE pic.twitter.com/Bz3GRjbYpz — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) December 24, 2025

Compared to the last game, the Hawks' defense was significantly better, as they held the Bulls to a struggling offensive performance, turning the ball over nine times in the first half and holding them to 41% shooting. In the second half, however, the Hawks would lose focus and give up an 18-point lead, getting outscored 34-18 in the fourth quarter, and would allow the Bulls to take advantage of them inside the paint, as the Bulls scored 64 points there on 50% shooting from the field.

2. Trae Young

Dec 21, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) looks to pass against Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Since Young has been back in the lineup, he has started to look more like his old All-Star self, putting together back-to-back solid performances. Tonight, Young took more control over the offense in terms of playmaking as he finished the game with a team-high 15 assists and scored 22 points in 31 minutes of play. One of the more interesting parts of the game from Young came in the fourth quarter, when he got tangled up with Ayo Dosunmu and both teams had to rush in to break up the argument.

3. 4th quarter collapse

I mean just an unbelievable collapse.



Nightmare final quarter. — Zach Langley (@langleyatl) December 24, 2025

In terms of the Hawks' losses this season, this one has to be up there with one of the more heartbreaking and wildly concerning ones. For much of the game, the Hawks looked to be in control, leading by nearly 20 points and scoring at an efficient clip, but yet again found a way to beat themselves in the second half. In the fourth quarter, the Hawks would allow Chicago to go on a run and would see the Bulls outscore them, while Josh Giddey finished with a triple-double of 19 points, 11 rebounds, and 15 assists.

4. Offense looked fluid in spurts but still needs work

Dec 23, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) dribbles the ball toward the basket against Chicago Bulls guard Coby White (0) during the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images | Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

Tonight, the Hawks looked like a team that was ready to bounce back from an embarrassing loss over the weekend, and it really took place on the offensive end again. In the first half, the Hawks shot 58% from the field and 36% from three-point range, but the area that would come back to haunt them was free throws. In the game, the Hawks finished shooting 65% from the free-throw line after missing seven free throws and 33% from three-point range, which proved not enough to close out what seemed to be a blowout victory.

