Hawks GM Landry Fields Shares His Thoughts On Potential No. 1 Pick Alex Sarr: " I think He Is A Good Player"
Who are the Atlanta Hawks going to select with the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft?
That is a question that does not have a clear answer right now as the draft gets closer, but the Hawks are doing a thorough process and wanting to make sure that the decision they make is the right one. Atlanta did not expect to be in this position, as they only had a 3% chance of winning the Draft Lottery, but now they have a potential building block to help take this team to the next level.
Right after the lottery, the popular choice to mock to the Hawks was French big man Alex Sarr. Atlanta has struggled on the defensive end of the floor for the past few seasons and lacks size, athleticism, and length, which Sarr brings in droves. He is 7'1, 220 LBS, and has a 7'4 wingspan. He uses his athleticism well and would be an impact guy on that end of the floor immediately. He is arguably the highest-ceiling prospect in the draft at a position of need for the Hawks.
Today, Atlanta Hawks General Manager Landry Fields met with the media and answered questions ahead of the 2024 Draft. Fields was asked about Sarr towards the end of his presser and here is what he had to say:
"He is a good player, projected to go pretty high from what I have hear. He has a lot of tools that you would want at the NBA level."
While Sarr is talked as being a high-level player on the defensive end of the floor, there are a lot of questions about his offensive game. Fields was asked about that and what he thought about Sarr's potential progression on that end:
"I think with Sarr and the other guys, you are going to see some areas that they have to grow in. So for a guy that we bring in, we are going to think very highly of"
Fields was also asked about the possibility of trading back and getting multiple picks versus staying at No. 1 and here is what he had to say:
"Yeah, so we as a group have looked at a ton of different scenarios, keep the pick, trade back in the draft, and all of the things that you are talking about and where we are right now is that we will pick No. 1, but yeah I don't think it would be wise for us to not go over those scenarios, but there have been a ton that we have gone over and we will continuously go over those as well."
When asked if he was committed to using the No. 1 pick, here was Fields answer:
"Today, we are planning on picking at No. 1"
It seems like everything is on the table for the Hawks and a lot can change in the next week. Fields also talked about how locked in the Hawks board is right now and what it would take for a player to jump another and get to No. 1:
"I would say that a week ago, it was wider than it is now, the board is definetly shaping up and tiering itself out. In order to be No. 1, it has to be a guy that we see as a great fit for us, not just for the next day, but for the future as well."
Fields mentioned that they are going to bring in more prospects for workouts this week as well. It is going to be an interesting week or so for Fields and the rest of the front office as they try and sort out what they want to do with the No. 1 pick.