Atlanta Hawks, State Farm Arena And Stand Together Announce Social Impact Partnership
Today, the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena along with Stand Together, a philanthropic community that tackles the root causes of our country’s biggest problems, announced a new multi-year partnership rooted in social impact that will improve the Atlanta region through innovative initiatives focused on education and community building. Stand Together has already launched successful partnerships with Oak View Group’s Acrisure Arena (Palm Springs, California) and Austin Arena Company to bring annual Benefit Concerts to Moody Center (Austin, Texas).
“Our new multi-year partnership with Stand Together aligns perfectly with our longstanding commitment to being a community asset in Atlanta,” said Andrew Saltzman, President of Business Operations and Chief Commercial Officer for the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena. “Together, we will drive positive change, make meaningful impact and empower individuals through a variety of community-focused initiatives.”
Together, all three organizations will support local nonprofits and activations that give musicians, athletes, fans, members of the community, and local changemakers, an opportunity to make a difference. The Stand Together community’s network of more than 340 community and education-based nonprofit partners are uniquely positioned to help drive meaningful, bottom-up change.
“We are thrilled to announce our Social Impact partnership with State Farm Arena and our very first NBA partnership with the Atlanta Hawks,” said Colette Weintraub, Head of Stand Together Music, Sports & Entertainment. “Venues, like State Farm Arena, are community gathering places where people come together to share experiences. We believe these experiences – particularly sports and live music – have the power to build strong communities and inspire movements. We look forward to working with the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena to create lasting positive impact in the Atlanta-metro area.”
To launch the partnership, the groups will recognize Café Momentum during the team’s December 2nd game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Café Momentum, founded by Chef Chad Houser, is an award-winning nonprofit restaurant that aims to transform lives by equipping youth with life skills, education, and employment opportunities to help them achieve their full potential. Café Momentum’s culinary internship program provides justice-impacted youth with the holistic support they need to truly thrive. With support from the Stand Together community and other local partners, Café Momentum will open its next brick and mortar restaurant in Atlanta less than a mile from the award-winning State Farm Arena in January 2025.
“We’re encouraged to see the Atlanta Hawks, State Farm Arena, and Stand Together coming together to support the potential of Atlanta’s justice-involved youth,” said Stewart Williams, Executive Director for Café Momentum Atlanta. “Being recognized on a platform of this magnitude allows us to continue having open conversations around how we approach youth justice in Atlanta. We are thrilled to have the backing of these incredible organizations, proving that when young people are believed in, supported, and empowered, they can and will rise to whatever expectations we place on them.”
On Thursday, Nov. 14, the Hawks came to visit Café Momentum in advance of its grand opening. On site were Hawks guard Keaton Wallace, Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer and Hawks legend Dominique Wilkins, and TV play-by-play announcer Bob Rathbun who took part in a behind-the-scenes tour. Afterwards, they sat down with executives from Café Momentum as well as a few of their interns for a well-rounded conversation on mentorship and were provided insights on the soon-to-be open downtown Atlanta fine dining restaurant.
In addition to the work with Café Momentum, the organizations will collaborate on additional initiatives including:
- Building a Brighter Future
Interactive networking events and panel discussions will be hosted in Atlanta to map a path towards a more inclusive and dynamic workplace. These events will focus on the untapped potential of hiring individuals with non-traditional credentials and other educational backgrounds, featuring impact stories from Stand Together partner, Per Scholas, a national nonprofit that advances economic mobility through immersive training for careers in technology and provides talent to 300+ companies in the Atlanta metro area today. Business leaders will hear from and engage with influential employers who have seen the value within their companies of employing these innovative talent strategies.
- Cuts & Conversations
The Atlanta Hawks and Stand Together will bring young men and women into Killer Mike’s S.W.A.G. Shop during pregame for a series of empowering conversations as they get haircuts and ready for the game.
- Georgia Counties School Nights
Stand Together partner, Empowered, will help celebrate and spotlight local educators during Georgia Counties School Nights who are offering students innovative educational experiences that prepare them for the future. In addition, Empowered will provide free resources, training, and support to help educators create learning environments that offer choice and flexibility for Atlanta’s students and families.
- Virtual Sales Academy
Stand Together will partner with the Atlanta Hawks to train individuals who desire professional training to learn the language of sales. Graduates of the six-part program will be competitive candidates for sales positions in and outside of the sports industry, demonstrating that talent is everywhere regardless of their educational background.
Additional Links
Hawks vs Wizards: Three Best Bets For Tonight's Game
Hawks vs Wizards: Game Preview, Injury Report, Betting Odds, Projected Starting Lineups For Tonight's Game
New Trade Proposal Has Atlanta Hawks Sending Center To Cleveland For Draft Assets