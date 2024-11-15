Hawks vs Wizards: Three Best Bets For Tonight's Game
With the Atlanta Hawks back in action against the Washington Wizards, they have an exciting opportunity to build some momentum and make a serious push for the NBA Cup's knockout stages. A win against the Celtics, who were practically at full health, was always going to be difficult for Atlanta to achieve. However, they were able to do it in spite of missing Trae Young.
With Young back in the lineup, Atlanta should have an easier go of things against the Wizards. They'll have their main trio of Young, Johnson and Risacher with Dyson Daniels, Onyeka Okongwu and Larry Nance currently playing hyper-effective roles off the bench. Credit should also go to Keaton Wallace, who played well as a facilitator for Atlanta in the Celtics game. He will not maintain the starting point guard spot now that Young is back, but he has played well in the opportunities he has gotten.
Even though Atlanta is coming off a big win, they cannot afford to overlook a Wizards team that has given them fits so far. They are currently winless against Washington this season, blowing both games in the second half. Therefore, today's game is an opportunity for redemption and building upon the strong play the team demonstrated against Boston.
What are some best bets for tonight's game?
1. Jalen Johnson over 2.5 made threes (-110)
Johnson has been shooting 41.4% from three-point range over his last five games. Washington's perimeter defense is not all that imposing (19th in opponent three-point percentage) and he's hit this number as recently as his game against the Knicks on November 9th.
2. Kyle Kuzma over 6.5 rebounds (-150)
In his last game against the Hawks, Kuzma grabbed 11 rebounds and had little issue with Atlanta's size. He is also averaging 6.2 rebounds per game and Atlanta is not a particularly strong rebounding team (19th in opposing rebounds given up). Assuming he gets a heavy workload, he should have enough time to reach this mark.
3. Dyson Daniels over 1.5 blocks (-130)
Although shot blocking isn't a huge part of Daniels' profile, he is playing against an inexperienced ball-handler in Carrington. Even if he draws Jordan Poole, Daniels is a crafty enough defender to get two blocks against a backcourt suspectible to mistakes. He had two blocks against Detroit on November 8, so it is not out of the realm of possibility for him to reach those numbers.
All odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Additional Links
New Trade Proposal Has Atlanta Hawks Sending Center To Cleveland For Draft Assets
2024 NBA Cup: Hawks Odds To Win East Group C Surge After Upset Win vs Boston
Atlanta Hawks Officially Unveil Their Nike NBA Fly City Edition Uniforms