Hawks vs Pistons: Three Best Bets for Tonight's Game
he Atlanta Hawks are back in action tonight on the road vs an improved Detroit Pistons team. For the past few seasons, Detroit has arguably been the worst team in the NBA, but that appears to have changed.
The Pistons hired former Cavaliers head coach J.B. Bickerstaff this offseason and made improvments to their roster with veteran additions such as Tim Hardaway Jr and Tobias Harris and it has paid off so far. The Pistons are one of the better defensive teams in the NBA in the early going of the season and the Hawks will have to play a good game tonight if they want to get a win on the road.
When looking at tonight's game, what are three of the best bets?
1. Tim Hardaway Jr over 12.5 Points (-108) and over 4+ made three's (+210)C
The Hawks are the worst team in the NBA when it comes to defending the three point shot and it would not surprise me at all if Hardaway Jr got hot and hit multiple threes in this game. He has gone over this total in the last three games and in six of the nine games that Detroit has played this year.
2. Clint Capela over 7.5 rebounds (-142)
Capela has not been the rebounding machine that he was in the past, but I think tonight is a good matchup for him to go over this number. With Jalen Duren doubtful tonight for Detroit, I think Capela could approach double-digit rebounds tonight.
3. Trae Young over 10.5 assists (+100)
Young is averaging this per game and anytime you can get plus money for Young to get at least 11 assists, I would take it. Young is one of the best passers and shot creators in the league and I think he has a good chance to rack up the assists tonight.
All odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
