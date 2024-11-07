Injury Report: Hawks vs Pistons

An @emoryhealthcare injury report for tomorrow’s game at Detroit:



Bogdan Bogdanovic (right hamstring tendinopathy): Out

Kobe Bufkin (right shoulder subluxation): Out

De’Andre Hunter (right knee injury management): Out

Vit Krejci (right adductor strain): Out

Seth Lundy (left… pic.twitter.com/5pVuXPYbku