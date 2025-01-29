BREAKING: Atlanta Hawks Forward Jalen Johnson Will Miss the Rest of the Season With A Shoulder Injury
Last week, Atlanta Hawks star forward Jalen Johnson was injured early in the second quarter of a loss to the Toronto Raptors and it was reported today by NBA insider Chris Haynes that Johnson is going to miss the rest of the season due to a torn labrum.
After the injury last week, the Hawks released this statement regarding Johnson's injury:
"Forward Jalen Johnson left Thursday night’s game vs. Toronto after sustaining a left shoulder injury during the second quarter. He will be listed as out as he undergoes further medical testing and evaluation. His injury and status will be updated as appropriate."
This is devestating news for the Hawks, there is no other way to say. Johnson was having an All-Star caliber season, averaging 18.1 PPG, 10.0 RPG, and 5.0 APG on 50% shooting from the field and 31.2% from three. He is one of the best young players in the NBA and the Hawks have not performed well without him. This season, the Hawks have a 4-7 record without Johnson and when you watch the Hawks play without him, it is very clear that they don't have a real replacement for him.
So what now for the Hawks? This was a season that was always going to be about the future for them and with this injury, it will be interesting to see how they go about that. One thing to watch will be if Mouhamed Gueye becomes a part of the regular rotation. Gueye has played in the last two games, including getting his first career NBA start last night. Gueye is in his second season as a pro and I think it is possible that the Hawks look to him to see what he can bring to the table.
