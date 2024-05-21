College Park Skyhawks Present Award To Fifth Grade Student For Colli's Classroom School Adoption Program
Last Friday morning, the College Park Skyhawks participated in West Clayton Elementary School’s award ceremony for fifth grade students, where Remington Goodloe received the inaugural F.L.Y Award.
The F.L.Y Award, which stands for future leader, lifelong learner, and youth achiever, reflects a positive and forward-looking perspective, suggesting that students are aspiring to become future leaders in their educational journey. The award serves to recognize Remington’s overall excellence in academics, behavior, and participation throughout the school year, and encompasses his commitment to learning, positive attitude, and consistent effort in various subjects.
The winner was selected by fifth grade teachers and elective teachers who nominated students based on academic performance, behavior, leadership, and other relevant criteria, then assessed grades, class participation, and overall academic performance, and finally collectively reviewed nominations to select the most deserving student.
In addition to the award, Remington received a custom Skyhawks jersey with his last name on the back and the number 24.
The Skyhawks also surprised West Clayton Elementary with a custom Skyhawks jersey with the school’s name, and an autographed ball signed by the team.
“Today was an incredible celebration of not just one student or one grade, but the meaningful and impactful relationship built between West Clayton Elementary School and the Skyhawks over the past year,” said Janice Koon, Vice President of G League, and NBA 2K League Operations for the Atlanta Hawks. “We’ve said it multiple times, but this has been one of the most rewarding community initiatives we have worked on, and we can’t wait to get back into Colli’s Classroom next school year.”
The event marks the last activation until next school year of the Skyhawks’ yearlong “Colli’s Classroom” school adoption program with West Clayton Elementary, which started in September and aims to support West Clayton through at least two events at the school per month.
“It has been a wonderful, wonderful partnership that has not only benefited the lives of our scholars, but our staff as well,” said Zakiyya Whittle, assistant principal of West Clayton Elementary School. “From teacher meals, to a school supply drop, to reading days, to the girls’ basketball clinic, we are community, and we are family, and we can’t thank the Skyhawks for all they have done this year.”
Events have included a school supply drop in partnership with CareSource at the start of the school year, a National Girls and Women in Sports Day Clinic ran by Skyhawks assistant coach Madeline Sulka, a Drop Everything and Read event where the Skyhawks donated 500 books to the school, Career Day, and multiple reading days for all grades. The goal has been to impact the school’s 400 students and 60 staff members throughout the entire school year.