2024-2025 Atlanta Hawks Season Grades: Caris LeVert
Age: 30 years old
2024-2025 Role: Bench Player
Stats (In 26 Games With Atlanta): 14.9 points per game, 3.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 0.5 blocks, 0.9 steals on 48/34/72 shooting splits (26.6 minutes per game in 26 games played this season)
Back in 2025-26: Unrestricted Free Agent
The Atlanta Hawks made a big move at the trade deadline this past February when they traded De'Andre Hunter to the Cleveland Cavaliers for Caris LeVert, Georges Niang, and draft compensation. The move was met with mixed feelings and the results were similar. There were certainly some good things that LeVert brought to the team, including scoring and ball handling, which was a big help to take some pressure off of Trae Young in the fourth quarter of games. LeVert made some big shots, including a game-winner vs the Memphis Grizzlies. LeVert was the top option for the Hawks off the bench and filled a big need for Atlanta. With him now an unrestricted free agent, should the Hawks be interested in bringing him back?
Offensively, LeVert was pretty close to exactly what the Hawks needed. Per Cleaning the Glass, Atlanta's offense was +4.9 points better when he was on the floor, their turnover rate was very good (which was an underrated part of LeVert's game when he joined Atlanta), and the free throw rate was a +8.6, which was in the 100th percentile. Looking at the advanced numbers though, the defense was much worse with LeVert on the floor, but I don't know if that necessarily reflects his abilities on that end of the floor.
I am not here to say that LeVert is a high-level defender, but he is better than the numbers suggest. Per Cleaning the Glass, opponent's offenses were +7.0 points better per 100 possessions (5th percentile) when LeVert was on the floor and opponent's EFG% was +1.2 points better when LeVert was on the floor (26th percentile). LeVert had to take on some tough matchups due to the Hawks defensive personnel and he handled them well at times.
The thing that may have been slightly disappointing for LeVert was the three-point shooting. Earlier this season with the Cavaliers, LeVert was shooting over 40% from three, but only 33.8% in the 26 games he played with the Hawks. LeVert has been an up-and-down three point shooter for his entire career though. While he was at 41% during the early part of the year with the Cavs, he shot 32.5% the year prior and 39.2% two years ago.
LeVert had to take on a large role with the Hawks once he came over in the trade and had to both carry the offense when Young was off the floor, which was a huge issue for the Hawks once Jalen Johnson went down with a season-ending injury, while also helping take pressure off of Young when they shared the floor. He was an effective scorer (seven 20-point games after the trade) and brought veteran leadership to the team, which was an underrated aspect.
Now the question is, should Atlanta bring LeVert back?
There are going to be plenty of rumors around what the Hawks do with Trae Young, but all indications are at this moment that he is going to be back. Along with Dyson Daniels, Zaccharie Risacher, Jalen Johnson, and Onyeka Okongwu, the Hawks could have a very good starting five next season. If that is the route the Hawks take, they will need to try and upgrade their bench. Right now, Kobe Bufkin, Vit Krejci, Georges Niang, Terance Mann, Dominick Barlow (team option), and Mouhamed Gueye are slated to be the Hawks bench, plus potentially two draft picks. There could be some movement via trades, but it also might be wise for the Hawks to bring back LeVert at a reasonable price.
This is not a great free agent class and LeVert is a proven scorer and player. There is always a chance that someone overpays for LeVert to fill up cap space, but Atlanta should be interested in bringing him back at the right price. He fills a need and there is not a ready answer for who replaces his role or production right now. It was nothing spectacular, but LeVert was a very solid player for the Hawks who provides some things they really needed on their roster.
Overall Grade: B
