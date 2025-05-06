New Blockbuster Three-Team Trade Proposal Sends Wendell Carter Jr To The Lakers, Hawks and Magic Both Add Shooting
The offseason is here for the other 22 teams in the NBA. While the conference semifinals began yesterday and continue through the week, there are only eight teams left alive with hopes of making it to the ultimate goal of winning a championship. The Atlanta Hawks, Brooklyn Nets, and Los Angeles Lakers are all searching for the next steps to take as a franchise, which is different for all three.
Atlanta is going to be a team worth watching. Most will point to a potential Trae Young trade, but that does not appear likely (for now) and Atlanta may move forward with this core of Young, Dyson Daniels, Zaccharie Risacher, Jalen Johnson, and Onyeka Okongwu. If the Hawks decide to do that, they need to improve their bench in a big way this offseason. Due to the NBA's CBA and apron rules, you are going to be seeing a lot more three-team trades between teams so salaries can move around. Atlanta could try to attach themselves to a big deal and add some pieces to their bench if they opt to move forward with this starting five.
The Lakers are always going to be among the most talked about teams in the league, but that is especially going to be true now that they have Luka Doncic. A lot of the talk is going to be around the Lakers trying to get a center to put around Doncic and LeBron James, which was a clear weakness for them in their postseason loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Los Angeles looked like they had a trade for Hornets center Mark Williams, but was rescinded due to a physical. You can bet that the Lakers are going to be looking for a huge upgrade at the center position, but a big question will be if it will cost them star guard Austin Reaves in the process.
Orlando seems to be ready to take the next step as a franchise, but exactly is that? There is no denying the Magic have a strong nucleus with Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, and Jalen Suggs, but this team needs more reliable shooting. If they can add that, it would not be long before they find themselves among the top of the Eastern Conference.
What about a trade that be beneficial in some way for all three teams?
It should be noted that this is just a speculative and fun exercise to see what kind of moves can be made, not what I think the Hawks should do or will do. That is all.
Atlanta Receives: Jett Howard
Orlando Receives: Dalton Knecht, Jarred Vanderbilt, 2027 2nd pick (Via ATL, from Cleveland), A 2031 Top-Eight Protected Pick (Via LAL), and a 2031 2nd Round Pick (Via ATL)
Lakers Receive: Wendell Carter Jr
Why Atlanta does this trade: While Jett Howard has not been super productive as a shooter so far in his two-year NBA career, the Hawks need floor spacers and Howard would come at a low cost of two second-round picks. Atlanta could buy low on a former lottery pick who would become expendable in a move like this. Maybe with an increased role, Howard will show why his shooting was highly touted coming into the 2023 draft.
Why Atlanta does not do this: Simple, even at a cheap cost, they don't believe Howard can improve their shooting and shot making on offense
Why Orlando does this: While Carter is a good player on a solid contract, getting a shooter like Knecht to improve their offense, plus a future first-round pick they can add to their disposal is a deal worth considering. Is Knecht alone going to save their shooting and offense? No, but he helps and getting another pick could be helpful in acquiring someone like Portland's Anfernee Simons or a scoring guard. The Magic also have good center depth with Goga Bitadze and Mo Wagner where it is ok if they lose Carter. Vanderbilt provides frontcourt depth.
Why Orlando does not do this: They value Carter more than Knecht and a future first. Carter is already signed to a very reasonable contract and while Knecht is a good shooter, he offers little else on the court. Vanderbilt is a solid player but is not a must-have for a team like Orlando.
Why the Lakers do this: As the series loss against the Timberwolves showed, LA has an issue at center that needs to be fixed if they are going to be a serious threat with Doncic and James leading the way. Carter is a target who would not cost them all of their assets and is already signed for the future. This is similar to the trade the Lakers had for Mark Williams. They get to keep Austin Reaves in this hypothetical as well.
Why the Lakers don't do this: They don't value Carter enough to move Knecht and protected first. The Lakers are not depleted when it comes to assets, but they are not like Oklahoma City or Houston either. They have to make smart decisions and maybe they don't view Carter as a good investment.
Is this completely hypothetical trade likely? Probably not, but, you can see the vision for all three sides and how it would help each of them. Let's see what the offseason brings.
