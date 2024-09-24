2024 -25 Atlanta Hawks Roster Preview: Kevon Harris
Age: 27 (3rd season)
Height, Weight: 6'5, 216 lbs
2023-24 Averages: 2.0 points, 1.0 rebounds, 0.5 assists, 0.5 steals on 66.7%/0%/0% splits (2 games)
Career Averages: 4.0 points, 2.0 rebounds, 0.5 assists, 0.5 steals on 44.5%/37.2%/75.6% splits (36 games)
Taking anything from Kevon Harris's 2023-24 season seems like an exercise in futility. Two games where he barely got a chance to show his skillset cannot be a representation of who he is as a basketball player.
First, it's important to get a sense of the deal Harris signed. Per Spotrac, he is on an Exhibit 10 contract. E-10 contracts are non-guaranteed deals that allow players to participate in preseason training camp. Therefore, for Harris to stick on the roster, he has to make an impression in training camp.
Looking at his previous tenure in Orlando, there are some indications he can do that. Harris most recently spent time with the Magic on a two-way contract and owns four seasons of NBA G League experience, suiting up for the Raptors 905 (2020-22), Lakeland Magic (2022-23) and Osceola Magic (2023-24), appearing in 89 games (70 starts), tallying 15.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.1 steals in 28.0 minutes (.486 FG%, .374 3FG%, .766 FT%). He's an experienced veteran who is familiar with being moved from the G League to the active roster and back down.
During his time in Orlando, Harris endeared himself to fans and his teammates with his grit and hustle. In his first season in Orlando, he was one of the more effective options for perimeter defense. He did not play many minutes, but he paired well with the defensive infrastructure of the Magic in the run that he did get. Because he was on a two-way contract, the Magic were limited in the amount of games they could play him in during the regular season.
With the Hawks, Harris will have a prime opportunity to be a part of improving the perimeter defense. Atlanta allowed the fourth-most threes last season and conceded the third-highest percentage from deep. If he can hold up against guards in the minutes he gets, he will have an important role on the roster. He is also a somewhat respectable shooter, hitting 37.5% of his threes on limited volume. When the defensive scheme ignores him as a shooter, there is a somewhat reasonable chance he can make them pay.
If he can get through training camp, Harris is a prime candidate to be elevated to a two-way deal or some sort of more permanent arrangement that keeps him in Atlanta for the long haul. The Hawks have a need for a point guard that plays good defense and can space the floor. They have missed that player ever since letting Delon Wright go - Harris has a chance to fill that role.
Best-Case Scenario: Harris makes it through training camp, earns a two-way deal and appears in 20-30 games as a rotation guard. He plays good defense while showing good energy and hustle. After the season, he is in consideration for a more permanent contract.
Worst-Case Scenario: Harris is unable to make it through training camp and is released.