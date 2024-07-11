2024 NBA Free Agency: Saddiq Bey Leaves Atlanta to Sign With The Washington Wizards
After not being given a qualifying offer, Saddiq Bey became an unrestricted free agent, but there was the possibility that the Hawks brought him back. Tonight though, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowksi reported that Bey is signing a three year, $20 Million dollar deal with the Washington Wizards.
Bey was a key player for the Hawks this season until he tore his ACL late in the season in a loss to the Pelicans. Atlanta acquired him at the 2023 trade deadline from the Detroit Pistons. The Hawks were not able to sign him to a rookie-scale extension before the start of last season and that paved the way for him to be a restricted free agent this offseason.
Bey averaged 13.7 PPG and 6.5 RPG last season for the Hawks. He played in 63 games, starting 51 of them. He shot a career low 31.1% from three this season.
Earlier today, the Hawks re-signed forward Vit Krejci to a four year, $10 Million dollar deal.
Because of the injuries that the Hawks had to the entire team, Krejci was forced to play a lot down the stretch, including starting a few games. He played in 22 games last season, starting 14 of them and averaged 6.1 PPG, 2.4 RPG, and 2.5 APG. He shot 49% from the field, including 41% from three. At 6'8 195 LBS, Krejci became a wing player with size and shooting that the Hawks were lacking. His best performance came in the Hawks huge comeback against the Boston Celtics, a game in which he scored 16 points, including 13 points in one quarter. He was 4-7 from three that night.
What could Krejci's role be on this team? The Hawks have gotten bigger and better on the wing and at the point of attack through the early parts of this offseason. They drafted Zaccharie Risacher with the No. 1 overall pick and just acquired Dyson Daniels in the Dejounte Murray trade. De'Andre Hunter is still on the team as well. Krejci is young and showed he has potential last season, but it was also in a very small sample size. There is not a clear pathway for him to play a ton of minutes this season, but that could change. I think the Hawks made the right move today by re-signing Krejci and I am eager to see him continue to develop in Atlanta.