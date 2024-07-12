2024 NBA Summer League: Three Things To Watch Tonight When the Hawks Face the Wizards
The Atlanta Hawks play in their first NBA Summer League game tonight and it is going to be one with a lot of eyeballs on it. The top two picks in this year's NBA Draft are going to face off for the first time and other players are going to make their NBA debuts.
So what are the top things to watch tonight when the Hawks take on the Wizards in Vegas?
1. Zaccharie Risacher's Debut
This was pretty easy. Risacher is the No. 1 pick and tonight is going to be the first chance to see what he could bring to the Hawks this season. Now, one Summer League game should not cause any overreactions, but what Risacher is able to do or not do could give some insight into where he is at in his development.
Risacher most recently suited up for JL Bourg (France), appearing in 32 French League Pro A regular season games (23 starts), averaging 10.1 points and 3.8 rebounds in 21.9 minutes of play (.439 FG%, .352 3FG%, .740 FT%). He was named the 2023-24 French League Best Young Player, as well as the French LNB Pro A Best Young Player of the Month twice, earning the recognition in October and November.
The 2023-24 EuroCup Rising Star Award recipient saw action in 23 EuroCup games, averaging 11.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 23.5 minutes (.503 FG%, .450 3FG%, .688 FT%).
Risacher played in 50 career French League Pro A regular season contests, owning averages of 7.3 points and 2.9 rebounds in 18.3 minutes (.425 FG%, .338 3FG%, .729 FT%). Prior to suiting up for JL Bourg, he played two seasons with French club ASVEL (2021-23), where he played alongside 2023 No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama during the 2021-22 season.
The 6-9 forward made his Senior National Team debut with France at the FIBA EuroBasket 2025 Qualifiers in February 2024. He also represented France at the 2023 FIBA U19 World Cup, winning the silver medal, and helped lead France to the bronze medal at the 2022 FIBA U17 World Cup.
All eyes are going to be on Risacher tonight.
2. What impact will NIkola Durisic have in his debut?
The Hawks 2024 second round draft pick is also going to make his debut tonight and he is going to have a shot to make a huge impact this summer. Durisic is also going to be challenging for a roster spot this season and a big summer will help a lot with that. Durisic is a gifted passer and playmaker and he might have to lead the Hawks offense given that Kobe Bufkin is out for the summer.
Here is our own Rohan Raman on what Durisic brings this summer:
"After averaging 14.4 points. 3.4 assists and 3 rebounds per game on 45/33/74 splits last season, the Hawks took Durisic in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft. Their selection of Durisic indicates they believe they can develop him into a playmaking wing who can put pressure on the rim. His ability to drive and slash through a defense should translate well to Summer League while his passing ability is really interesting. It is not fully developed, but he can make some impressive passes while driving to the basket. The loss of Bufkin means that the team is short a ball-handler and distributor, giving Durisic the chance to show how much upside he has as a passer. I think his shot still needs some work, but he could land on the roster with a strong showing in Las Vegas."
I am interested to see if Durisic breaks into the starting lineup tonight. With Bufkin out, he might be the top option to be the lead ball handler."
3. What kind of impact will Mouhamed Gueye have?
Mouhamed Gueye had to work through injuries last season, but he has a chance this summer to show he is ready to be a key contributor this season. Gueye has a lot to offer on defense and brings a lot of athleticism to the frontcourt. With the loss of Saddiq Bey, Gueye could be asked to be a key member off the bench.
Here is our own Rohan Raman on what Gueye brings this summer:
"Gueye was selected by the Hawks in the second round of the 2023 NBA Draft and received some playing time in College Park. Unfortunately, most of his year was wiped out due to a back injury and a UCL sprain. That being said, he did cap off his season on the Hawks' roster and put up 19 points with 9 rebounds and 5 stocks(steals and blocks) against Indiana in the Hawks' final game of the year. For Gueye, the Summer League season will be about showing his defensive upside. Even in his College Park games, he averaged 1.3 blocks and 1.8 steals. At 6'11, he can credibly play at center in a lot of lineups. Summer League is not the best context for big men, but him showing off his defensive upside and positive growth on offense should give him a chance to crack the Hawks' rotation. At the least, he will be a worthy development project for College Park"