2025-2026 Season Outlook: Dyson Daniels
In the 2024-25 season, Dyson Daniels didn't only arrive, he exploded onto the scene from a potential role player to a defensive force that teams have to account for every night and took home the Most Improved Player of the Year award. But not only was this an improvement for Daniels, but he also set historical NBA records for the season that he had on the defensive end of the basketball, where he finished in the top three in Defensive Player of the Year voting.
Last season, Daniels averaged 14.1 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 4.4 APG, and 3.0 steals per game in 76 games. Daniels made history throughout the season, as he led the NBA in steals with 202, and became the youngest player in NBA history to reach 200 steals in a season, which surpassed NBA Hall of Famer Magic Johnson's record by 236 days.
With all the success that has followed Daniels, it is essential to go back to where it all started and how we got to where we are today with this upcoming season. Last summer, Daniels was involved in a trade from the New Orleans Pelicans that sent him to Atlanta along with draft picks and Larry Nance Jr., in exchange for Dejounte Murray. After arriving in Atlanta, the shooting guard spot was thin, which gave Daniels the opportunity to start, and the decision to start Daniels worked out for a young Hawks team that found the answer for the future in the backcourt.
Another jump incoming?
Daniels' averages jumped up in all areas, which makes you wonder what the following season will look like for him in his second year starting? In his interview after receiving the Most Improved Player Award, Daniels had this to say about his goals for the upcoming season:
"I really believe I could win this award again. I've got so much more left in me. Next year, it's all about taking that next step and setting new goals. I want to be an All-Star in this league, and I want to be a championship player."
However, at the end of last season, our own Rohan Roman gave Daniels a grade for his overall play and had some accomplishments Daniels achieved:
• He's the first player since Rajon Rondo (2010-11) to have a steal/foul ratio of 1.2-or-higher (min. 150 steals).
• He led Atlanta to a 10-spot defensive rating improvement from 2023-24 to 2024-25 (118.4 drtg to 114.8 drtg).
• Owns the most 4+ steal games (27) in the NBA since 1993-94 (Nate McMillan) and the most 5+ steal games (14) since 2010-11 (Chris Paul).
• Tallied 443 total deflections, the most in a single season since the league began tracking the stat.
• Recovered 79 loose balls during the 2024-25 campaign, the second-most by any player in the NBA.
• Inaugural Eastern Conference Defensive Player of the Month and one of only two players to be named a two-time Defensive Player of the Month (October/November and March).
Daniel's breakout year last season cemented him as the starting backcourt piece in Atlanta, and he will be expected to deal with the challenging defensive assignments on the perimeter. Offensively, however, Daniels will likely continue to make leaps as he will look to continue his work on three-point shooting and his free-throw shooting, as he shot 34% from three-point range and 59% from the free-throw line, which are both below league average.
According to basketball reference, Daniels' 2025-26 season stats are projected to be 14 PPG, 4.7 APG, 6.5 RPG, and 2.9 SPG on 49/34/62% shooting splits. Although not bad, it would mean that Daniels is likely to stay on par with last season, which could come off as stagnant to some, but if the Hawks are winning, that could change a lot.
As for my thoughts on Daniel's upcoming season, this could be the year he takes the next step as one of the Hawks' cornerstones if he continues on the path that he is on and potentially makes an All-Star team this season.