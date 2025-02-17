2025 NBA All-Star Game: Trae Young Shines And Makes Plenty of Highlights In Helping Team Chuck Advance to the Final
It was the first year for a brand new All-Star game format, but one thing that was certain is that there were going to be plenty of highlight plays from the game's biggest stars. A lot of those highlights tonight came from Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young, as he helped Team Chuck advance to the All-Star Game final against Team Shaq, where they would lose 41-25.
In the first game where Team Chuck was going against Team Kenny, it was Trae Young who was one of the stars of the first game. He scored four points and dished out a game high five assists as Team Chuck beat Team Kenny and advanced to the final game. Young had several highlights from the first game, including with Spurs star Victor Wembanyama.
The second game was not as competitive, but it did see Young team up with Wembanayama for another big highlight.
Team Shaq would go on to win the All-Star Game Final 41-25, with Jayson Tatum and Steph Curry teaming up for 27 of the 41 points. Wembanyama came off the bench to lead Team Chuck with 11 points in the final game.
