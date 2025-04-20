2025 NBA Awards: Atlanta Hawks Trae Young Snubbed For Clutch Player of the Year Nomination
After being one of the most effective players in the NBA this season in clutch situations, Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young has surprisingly not been nominated for the NBA's Clutch Player of the Year. New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson, Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards and Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic all recieved nominations instead.
While the Hawks were unable to win the game against the Miami Heat on Friday night, Young's ability in late-game clutch situations was on full-display. He hit a clutch three late in the game and then scored the game-tying basket to send it to overtime.
Young's most famous shot in the clutch this season was a halfcourt heave at the buzzer to beat the Utah Jazz earlier this season.
Young buried three game-winning shots, the most by any player in the NBA this season (final 10 seconds of fourth quarter or overtime, per Elias Sports). He owned a +34 in clutch games this season, the highest by an Eastern Conference player in the league and fourth-highest amongst all players (min. 35 clutch games). Not only that, he had the highest Player Impact Estimate (PIE) amongst all Eastern Conference players who played in 35 clutch games (18.5) and led the NBA in total clutch assists and free throws, while ranking third in total clutch points and made three-pointers.
Not only was Young one of the most valuable players in the clutch, but he also led the league in assists for the first time, finishing the season averaging 11.6 APG and leading the league in total assists. It would have been nice to see the Hawks' star commemorated with a nomination for his efforts, However, the Hawks' win total probably hurt his case too much. All of the other finalists made the playoffs comfortably while the Hawks had to scrap in the play-in tournament for a chance. It's regrettable, but it isn't the first time Young has been snubbed by voters.
