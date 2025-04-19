General Manager Landry Fields Speaks On The Future of the Atlanta Hawks in Exit Interview
After the Hawks' season ended yesterday with a 123-114 loss to the Miami Heat, the players and front office are doing exit interviews today. Accordingly, general manager Landry Fields spoke today ahead of what will surely be a important summer for the Atlanta Hawks.
One of the most interesting things that Fields spoke about was his perspective on the future of the Hawks. When asked about whether he views this offseason as particularly important given that they have more flexibility than in previous transaction cycles, Fields had this to say:
"Yeah, it's kind of taking a look at our group and we still have a number of guys under contract. So there's a lot here that's back. To be in a position with the flexibility that we have going into he summer, it's really good. And it allows us the opportunity to build further - I mean, not everyone is young right? But, for a number of players that are young, we're still gonna need to surround them with good players. So we're not going into next season not competing again. We're going to go out there and compete. So to have the flexibility to go get players or figure out ways to take in different players, whether it's a trade or free agency is important for us. And we wouldn't be able to do that if we didn;'t have the flexibility that we had. So it kind of goes back to all our objectives at the deadline, challenging to make those moves. But we knew we'd be in a position now to say 'Okay, now we have more of a run way to do some things and build' ".
The flexibility that Fields is likely referring to comes in the form of the 2025 NBA draft and future salary cap space. Currently, Atlanta is projected to have almost $49 million avaliable under the 1st apron, a jump from having only $7.75 million available this season per Spotrac. That doesn't account for re-signing Clint Capela or Caris LeVert, but those deals aren't guarenteed to happen. The Hawks can also add salary through trades and have a good salary addition in Terance Mann to make those moves happen if more space is needed.
In terms of the 2025 NBA Draft, Atlanta will likely have two selections: the 13th overall pick from the Kings and the 22nd overall pick from the Lakers. They have significant needs in the frontcourt, which is another area that Fields touched on in his press conference. When asked about addressing the depth in the frontcourt, Fields had this to say:
"Yeah, injuries are tough, especially when they come out of nowhere. But every season, you have to account for them and they're a part of everything and the way that you help that is to just have a level of preparation that everyone's involved in. And so when those guys go down, like yeah, it was a tough blow when Jalen went down and Larry went down and when Clint went down because they add something to our group that helps our front court. And it helps our defense. And you know, those are things that we have to address going forward."
If the Hawks want to address this issue in the offseason, there are several ways to do it. One of the most extreme would be trading for Kevin Durant, which would be a huge risk and an all-in move. Another would be to pursue a free agent addition like Precious Achiuwa, Brook Lopez, Jake LaRavia or Taurean Jonathan Kuminga is also going to be avaliable as a restricted free agent - could the Hawks pry him away from Golden State? However, the most sustainable and cost-effective way of doing it would be the draft. Options like Colin Murray-Boyles, Khaman Maluach, Johni Broome or Carter Bryant could all make sense for Atlanta. After two straight seasons where injuries have wreaked havoc upon the Hawks' frontcourt, it's time for Fields to seriously address the depth and approach this problem from different angles. He has the resources to do it and he seems cognizant of that reality as the Hawks attempt to make it back to the playoffs by making improvements in the offseason.
Related Links: