2025 NBA Draft: Atlanta Hawks Receive Major Draft News After NBA Settles Tiebreakers
The NBA settled the tiebreakers for various draft scenarios today and they worked out very well in the Atlanta Hawks favor.
Atlanta will likely have two picks in the upcoming NBA Draft. They lost a coin flip to the Sacramento Kings today, but that turned out in Atlanta's favor. The Hawks own the Kings pick if it falls outside the top 12 and Sacramento will only have a 3.8% chance to climb into the top four and a less than one percent chance to get the top pick. Anything can happen, but Atlanta is likely to get the pick, which would be huge for them and their roster.
The other good news for the Hawks is that the Lakers won a tiebreaker with the Denver Nuggets, the Indiana Pacers, and the LA Clippers. Second, third, and fourth place in the tiebreaker drawings went to Indiana, the LA Clippers, and Denver. Atlanta got the Lakers pick in the deal that sent Dejounte Murray to the Pelicans. The Hawks will own the No. 22 pick in the draft and unless the Kings jump into the top four of the lottery, they will have the No. 13 pick as well.
What will the Hawks do with these draft picks? That question got more murkier today with the front office changes that saw former GM Landry Fields relieved of his duties and Onsi Saleh promoted to general manager. Still, it will be a chance for the Hawks to either take two players or use them as draft assets.
In the latest NBA Mock Draft from Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman, the Hawks take two intriguing wing players with the pair of picks they have:
14. Atlanta Hawks (via Kings): Noa Essengue (Ratiopharm Ulm, PF)
Sacramento Kings Record: 40-42
Previous Mock Position: 15
Size: 6'10", 198 lbs
Age: 18
Nationality: France
Pro Comparisons: Jabari Walker, Precious Achiuwa
"Potentially the youngest prospect in the draft, Noa Essengue averaged 14.0 points in March and enters April with seven three-point makes over Ulm's last three games.
At 18 years old, totally raw without too much functional ball-handling for creation or reliable perimeter shotmaking, he has still found a way to contribute 10.8 points and 4.9 boards against pros.
There may be teams more interested in a prospect who brings a sure thing right away, such as playmaking, shooting or shot-blocking. But given his 6'9" size, age, production and room to improve his 23.6 percent three-point percentage, there will also be teams that see a good high-floor, high-ceiling bet."
23. Atlanta Hawks (via Lakers): Will Riley (Illinois, SF)
Los Angeles Lakers record: 50-32
Previous Mock Position: No. 23
Size: 6'8", 180 lbs
Age: 19
Nationality: Canada
Pro Comparison: Kyshawn George
"Scouts saw the best and worst of Will Riley in the NCAA tournament, which he opened by scoring 22 points on 12 shots against Xavier. He put on a shotmaking clinic late while also mixing in some strong drives earlier.
However, he was mostly silent in Illinois' following loss to Kentucky, struggling to create separation inside the arc. Weak explosion and a negative wingspan are concerning from a translatability standpoint, and he doesn't offer much versatility for games when his jump shot isn't falling.
But over the last month, Riley has still looked more confident and decisive in terms of shooting and using his dribble to make plays for himself and teammates.
Some teams will see upside in a 6'8" scoring wing. Others may see a lengthy NBA-ready timetable and bust potential."
If the draft fell this way for the Hawks, they would need to be patient with both players. Essengue is one of the most intriguing prospects in the entire draft, with athleticism and length that could fit with the Hawks and how they are building their team. However, as Wasserman noted, the offensive game, particularly the three-point shooting, are going to be a work in progress. The good thing is that the Hawks G-League team, the College Park Skyhawks, has done a great job of developing players. Mouhamed Gueye, Jalen Johnson, and Vit Krejci are just some of the success stories for the Hawks in terms of development.
Riley had a solid freshman season at Illinois, averaging 12.6 PPG in 35 games played this season, while shooting 43% from the field and 33% from three. Riley would be another wing to add to the rotation, but he is another player who could spend the first part of the season in College Park developing.
