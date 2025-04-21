Insider Gives Update On Trae Young: "I have not heard anything that would leave me to believe that he wants out"
The Atlanta Hawks season ended on Friday with a play-in tournament loss to the Miami Heat and now they head into what is going to be an interesting offseason. The Hawks offseason got started with a shakeup of the front office today, with the firing of general manager Landry Fields and the promotion of Onsi Saleh
The big question around the Hawks this offseason is going to be about Trae Young's future. There were plenty of rumors around Young last offseason, but Atlanta ended up making the deal to send Dejounte Murray to New Orleans, which was a huge success. Young is eligibile for a contract extension and according to ESPN's Bobby Marks, "He is eligible to sign a four-year, $229 million extension up until next June 30 or a five-year, $345 million super max extension if he is named All-NBA this season. If an extension is not reached, Young could become a free agent next summer but only if he declines the $49 million player option in 2026-27."
Today on the Dan Patrick show, NBA insider Chris Haynes had this to say about what he has heard about Young's future:
"He is down with the process, he wants to see this Atlanta Hawks squad turn the corner and he wants to be a pivotal part of that."
After talking about how Young modified his game this season to help fit the this roster, he did mention that other teams are monitoring his situation in Atlanta:
"Other teams are monitoring his situation and trying to see if there is going to become a point this offseason where he can he had and where he can be moved, because Trae is one of the most competitive guys in this league. When he went to that conference finals a few years ago, he wanted to continue on, he wanted the organization to do things, to make moves, to keep the team on the trajectory. Now, they took a little backstep in recent years, but he wants to get back to that point. I have not heard anything on Trae's side that would leave me to believe that he wants out right now.
In his exit interview Saturday, Young stated that he still feels that he can win in Atlanta:
"Yeah, of course. We're one of the 30 NBA teams and I feel like you can win here. I've won before here - I haven't won a championship, but I've achieved a lot of things here and I know what it takes. I definitely feel like I can win."
I don't think the Hawks will end up trading Young, as they have built this team to be successful around him and there is a lot of optimism that with Jalen Johnson back that they can be a top six team in the East, but things can always change in the NBA. It is the biggest question of the Hawks offseason and any decision they make will revolve around whether they trade Young or not.
