2025 NBA Free Agency Grades: Atlanta Receives Another High Mark For Their Offseason Moves
The Atlanta Hawks are not usually the team that gets praise for their offseason prowess and decision making, but you would be hard-pressed to find someone who follows the NBA who does not like what the Hawks have done this offseason.
Things got started with the big three-team trade that landed the Hawks Kristaps Porzingis and they continued into the actual free agent period. Atlanta signed arguably the top free agent on the market when they inked former Timberwolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker to a four-year $62 million deal and then free agent sharpshooter Luke Kennard signed a one-year 11$ million deal.
The biggest move for the Hawks though was on draft night. After trading the No. 22 pick to the Nets in the Kristaps Porzingis trade, Atlanta was left with the No. 13 pick in the draft. The Hawks were able to move back from 13 to 23 in a trade with the New Orleans Pelicans and in return, the Hawks got an unprotected 2026 first round pick that will be the most favorable of New Orleans or Milwaukee. There is a chance that the pick ends up being a top five or higher selection.
The Hawks have been getting showered with praise for the entire week and that did not stop today when Bleacher Report's Greg Swartz gave the Hawks an A-:
Notable Signings: G/F Nickeil Alexander-Walker, G/F Luke Kennard
Notable Losses: G/F Caris LeVert, C Clint Capela, F/C Larry Nance Jr.
"The Atlanta Hawks clearly plan to continue building around Trae Young, as all their offseason moves have either complemented or tried to make up for the All-Star point guard's strengths and weaknesses.
Alexander-Walker is going to become the team's sixth man with LeVert gone and is an overall upgrade due to his defense, youth and consistent shooting. He'll run point guard at times while defending three different positions.
It would have been nice to get Alexander-Walker for the full mid-level exception, although Atlanta ultimately needed to give up a future second-round pick and cash in a sign-and-trade that rewarded the 26-year-old with $62 million over the next four years. The Hawks also had to include a trade kicker and player option for the final season. Kennard is a proven shooter who gives Young more room to operate.
Losing LeVert, Capela and Nance for nothing stings a bit, especially since Kristaps Porziņģis will inevitably miss time. The Hawks probably still need to sign another center for depth."
Atlanta still has three more roster spots open and could use another center, ball handler, and small forward, but it is hard to imagine they could have had a better offseason. Given how weak the Eastern Conference is projected to be next season, it is very possible that the Hawks could be a top-four team or higher. The offseason is not done yet for the Hawks and let's see how they choose to round out the roster, but they are off to as good of a start as anyone this offseason and look to be a dangerous team.