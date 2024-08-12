2025 NBA Mock Draft: Atlanta Gets Two-High Level Players in First Mock Draft After The Olympics
The 2024 NBA Draft was one that did not have a lot of star power at the top and when you heard analysts around the league who cover the draft, they would say it was the weakest NBA Draft since 2013. While I don't think it was that poor, there was a lot of uncertainty surrounding the draft and that heightened when the Atlanta Hawks jumped to the top of the draft lottery after having only a 3% chance to do so. Atlanta ended up taking French forward Zaccharie Risacher with the No. 1 pick and he should be an instant contributor this season.
The 2025 NBA Draft is looked at much differently. There is a generational talent at the very top of the draft with Duke forward Cooper Flagg being seen as the next great draft prospect, but there are plenty of other players too. This is supposed to be a very deep and talented draft that teams who are not contending for a playoff spot will be thrilled to be in.
While the Hawks don't control their own draft picks for the next three years due to the Dejounte Murray trade back in 2022, they could have as many as two picks in next. year's loaded draft. When the Hawks dealt Murray to the Pelicans in June, they got back an unprotected 2025 pick from the Lakers, which could end up in the lottery due to the depth of the Western Conference. The Hawks also have a 1st round pick from Sacramento that is protected 1-12. While they may not have their own pick, Atlanta could come out of the 2025 Draft with two really good players.
In the first mock draft since the 2024 Summer Olympics, Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman has the Hawks selecting at 13th (Lakers pick) and 17th (Kings pick). With the 13th pick, he gave Atlanta South Carolina Sophomore forward Collin Murray-Boyles and with the 17th pick, he gave the Hawks international forward Noa Essengue. Here is what Wasserman had to say about both picks:
"Collin Murray-Boyles' per-minute production as a freshman points to a sophomore breakout with heavier usage.
He is likely to divide scouts with an older-school game that's predicated on interior scoring instincts, but he proved to be highly effective using them, along with his 240-pound frame and excellent hands. He also put up encouraging supporting advanced stats that highlight passing IQ (17.2 assist percentage), defensive mobility and foot speed (2.8 steal percentage).
On paper, Murray-Boyles may look like an undersized big who lacks a modernized skill set, but it may also become difficult to argue with his scoring ability around the key and short corners, as well as his appealing mix of foot speed and strength.
Production and efficiency could help teams buy into an outlier.
Noa Essengue bounced back from a rough Adidas Next Generation Tournament to average 17.6 points on 57.5 percent shooting at the U18 European Championships last week.
He'll be one of the youngest prospects in the 2025 draft, not turning 18 until late December. Scouts will look past the expected shooting woes and ball-handling limitations. Even without polish, his natural talent pops—he manages to produce and make plays just by optimizing every inch of his 6'9" frame and length on drives, finishes and defense.
Any improvement to his jump shot would be a significant development, but NBA teams figure to remain patient given the unteachable, functional tools he brings to the table at 17 years old."
It will be interesting to see how the Hawks needs look at this time next year. With Clint Capela and Larry Nance on expiring deals (and the trading block), backup center could be a need for Atlanta. If Kobe Bufkin struggles this year to stay healthy or not produce, does Atlanta look at a backup point guard? It is way, way, way too early to be thinking about that, but it is something to keep in mind. How this season goes will determine what Atlanta is going to be looking for next summer in a loaded 2025 NBA Draft.