2025 NBA Mock Draft: Atlanta Lands Five-Star Georgia Forward In Latest Mock
The Atlanta Hawks are surging right now and have won five straight games, including two wins over the Cavaliers and a win over the Bucks last night that ended their seven-game winning streak. They are now tied for 5th place in the Eastern Conference and playing great basketball.
The 2025 NBA Draft is still a long ways away and prospects are still making their case to be drafted in the lottery and we don't know where teams will be picking. The Hawks have an interesting draft situation coming up. They are without their own draft picks right now, but they could have as many as two picks in the 2025 draft. They own the Los Angeles Lakers unprotected pick right now and own the Kings first-round pick (top-12 protected). With the way the Lakers are playing, it is not out of the realm of possibility that they could own a top-ten pick, though there is a long way to go. Right now, the Lakers pick would give the Hawks a lottery pick at No. 14, but who would they take? Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman has the Hawks taking a five-star prospect who has been a popular pick for the Hawks:
14. Atlanta Hawks (via Lakers): Asa Newell
Los Angeles Lakers record: 12-10
Team: Georgia
Position: PF/C
Size: 6'11", 220 lbs
Age: 19
Nationality: USA
Pro Comparisons: Jalen Smith
Asa Newell has managed 15.4 points per game, mostly by using his 6'11" size, athleticism and motor to finish plays off cuts, offensive rebounds and transition.
Even without much ball-handling skill for creation, he's still generating scoring chances by sneaking behind the defense, high-pointing offensive boards and covering ground quickly in the open floor.
His touch has been a little disappointing early, as he's struggled from the post, free-throw line and behind the arc. NBA teams will primarily be drawn to his ability to pick up easy baskets and make plays defensively, both at the rim and in passing lanes.
However, Newell shot 41.5 percent on threes at Montverde Academy, and he seems to have coaches' trust based on the 17 three-point attempts early in the season. It shouldn't be surprising if his shooting gradually improves throughout the season."
It will be interesting to see what the Hawks do in the draft. Newell makes a lot of sense for forward depth and could instantly be the backup power forward behind Jalen Johnson. Center might be a bigger position need (Clint Capela and Larry Nance are expiring deals), but this is not supposed to be a strong center draft. Newell would make a lot of sense, but he is a guy that I could see rising in this draft due to his talent.
Right now, it is probably too early to be thinking about the draft, but if things keep trending the way they are trending with Atlanta and the Lakers, the Hawks could be a playoff team that ends up getting a lottery pick to add to their young core of talent.