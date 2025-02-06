2025 NBA Trade Deadline: Toronto Raptors In "Advanced Discussions" To Acquire Brandon Ingram
There have been multiple reports over the last week connecting the Atlanta Hawks to Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram, but it does not look like the Hawks are going to land him. According to NBA insider Chris Haynes, the Pelicans are in advanced discussions with the Toronto Raptors to send them Brandon Ingram and Bruce Brown Jr coming back to New Orleans in the deal.
Yesterday, NBA insider Michael Scotto at Hoopshype had this to say about a potential Ingram-Hawks deal, including a team that potentially eyeing De'Andre Hunter:
“The Atlanta Hawks are among the teams who’ve called the New Orleans Pelicans to gauge the price tag on forward Brandon Ingram, league sources told HoopsHype, and as reported by The Stein Line. The Hawks have explored the trade market on veterans Clint Capela and Bogdan Bogdanovic, as previously reported by HoopsHype. Hawks forward De’Andre Hunter has also drawn trade interest from the Cleveland Cavaliers, league sources told HoopsHype. In talks between the Hawks and Pelicans, league sources told HoopsHype the Pelicans would be reluctant to take back future salary, including Bogdanovic, who’s owed $16 million for the 2025-26 season and has a team option worth $16 million for the 2026-27 season.”
You can read the full article here.
When making an appearance on ESPN's Get Up program last week, NBA insider Brian Windhorst had an interesting bit of information regarding a potential Ingram/Hawks deal:
"Brandon Ingram is a guy who has been on the trade block for months. But, over these last few days, I am seeing a little bit of a warm up out there in talks involving these two players (Ingram and Bulls guard Zach LaVine), specifically keep an eye on the Atlanta Hawks. They just lost their star wing Jalen Johnson for the season, they may start to get interested in making a move, especially for Brandon Ingram so keep an eye on that."
There is not going to be a deal however between the Hawks and the Pelicans it looks like and Atlanta is going to have to keep looking for deals to try and help their team not just now, but for the future.
Related Links
De'Aaron Fox Scores 24 in His San Antonio Debut as The Spurs Defeat the Atlanta Hawks 126-125
Trae Young Details His Initial Reaction To Hearing Luka Doncic Was Traded to the Los Angeles Lakers
New Blockbuster Three-Team Trade Proposal Sends Hunter to Cavaliers, Sexton Lands in ATL, Jazz Get Clint Capela