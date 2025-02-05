Trae Young Details His Initial Reaction To Hearing Luka Doncic Was Traded to the Los Angeles Lakers
One of the most shocking trades in NBA history went down last weekend. According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the Dallas Mavericks are sending superstar Luka Doncic, Markieff Morris, and Maxi Kleber to the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and a 2029 first-round pick. Utah is also included in the deal and they are receiving Jalen Hood Schifino and a pair of second-round picks.
To say that this came out of nowhere would be putting it nicely. This is one of the most shocking trades not just in NBA history, but all of sports. Doncic is set to become the face of the Lakers franchise while Davis will pair with Kyrie Irving and try to contend in the Western Conference.
The Atlanta Hawks have been on the road since that trade, but are back at home today and held a shootaround today ahead of their matchup tonight vs the San Antonio Spurs. Hawks star Trae Young was asked about his initial reaction to hearing about the trade that sent Doncic to the Lakers and here is what he had to say:
"We had just gotten into Detroit. I was lying down, watching TV. I just saw it on my phone. Group messages started talking. I didn't believe it. It took me 10 or 15 minutes to get past the 'Oh, shit' factor and understand it was real.
When you really have a heart in this, and you're a player, and you understand how much we're around each other, we've all got love for each other and we don't want want to see each other go, but we understand the business of basketball."
A lot of eyes are going to be on the matchup between the Atlanta Hawks and the San Antonio Spurs tonight. Not only are two of the games best players facing each other (Trae Young and Victor Wembanyama), but star point guard De'Aaron Fox is going to make his debut with the Spurs after the big trade earlier this week. Fox going to the Spurs was one of the biggest moves so far ahead of the deadline and how his debut goes is going to be fascinating.
On the Hawks' side of things, they are looking for their second straight win after defeating the Detroit Pistons on the road Monday night. Atlanta snapped their eight-game losing streak on Monday night and is looking to stay in the thick of the Eastern Conference playoff race.
Coming into tonight's game, the Hawks are 9th in the NBA in PPG, 17th in FG%, 14th in 3PA, 25th in 3P%, 1st in FTA, 26th in turnovers, and 9th in rebounding. Per Cleaning the Glass, Atlanta is 20th in points per 100 possessions, 22nd in effective field goal percentage, 20th in turnover percentage, 12th in offensive rebounding percentage, and 4th in free throw rate.
Currently, the Hawks rank 28th in PPG allowed, 27th in field goal percentage allowed, 21st in three-point attempts allowed, and 26th in three-point percentage allowed. Per Cleaning the Glass, Atlanta is 17th in points allowed per 100 possessions and 27th in effective field goal percentage allowed.
The Spurs have a solid team profile on both ends of the court. San Antonio is 16th in PPG, 18th in FG%, 6th in 3PA, 22nd in 3P% 16th in FTA, 6th in rebounding, and 18th in turnovers. Per Cleaning the Glass, the Spurs are 18th in points per 100 possessions, 19th in effective field goal percentage, 17th in turnover percentage, 19th in offensive rebounding percentage, and 16th in free throw rate.
Defensively, the numbers are solid and that of course is in large part due to Victor Wembanyama, who is the current favorite for defensive player of the year. San Antonio is 19th in PPG allowed, 11th in FG% allowed, 18th in 3PA allowed, and 14th in 3P% allowed. Per Cleaning the Glass, the Spurs are 20th in points allowed per 100 possessions and 12th in effective field goal percentage.
