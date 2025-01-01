Aaron Gordon's Updated Injury Status For Tomorrow's Game vs Atlanta
The Atlanta Hawks are going for their fifth straight win tomorrow night when they face the Denver Nuggets and ahead of the game tomorrow, the Nuggets announced they are going to be without one of their key players. Aaron Gordon is going to miss tomorrow's game vs the Hawks and it will be the fourth straight game that Gordon has missed for the Nuggets.
For the Hawks, Dyson Daniels (illness) and Trae Young (right Achilles tendinitis) are both probable, while Bogdan Bogdanovic (left lower leg contusion) is doubtful. Larry Nance, Kobe Bufkin, and Cody Zeller are out.
Daniels has missed the last two games, but he seems like he is going to return tomorrow night vs Denver, while it seems likely Bogdanovic is going to miss his 5th straight game.
Everyone outside of Atlanta was introduced to Jalen Johnson last season, when he was one of the top young breakout stars in the NBA and if not for injuries, very likely could have won the NBA's Most Improved Player award. That could change this year because as of today, Fanduel Sportsbook has Johnson tied with Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro for the best odds to win the award at +300. Johnson is making his case to be an All-Star for the first time in his career this season with the type of year that he is having. Johnson is the Hawks third leading scorer at 19.9 PPG on 51% shooting from the field and 33% from three. He is also averaging 10.2 RPG and 5.4 APG.
De'Andre Hunter had an up-and-down first few seasons with the Hawks. He flashed his potential at times, but ran into injuries a lot and could not find consistency. This year, he is having a breakout season that not many thought was possible and it has been one of the NBA's most underrated storylines. Hunter has come off the bench and is the Hawks second-leading scorer at 20.6 PPG on 50% shooting from the field and 45% from three. As well as being a strong defender, Hunter'sbreakout season is a major reason the Hawks have made a leap. Right now, Hunter is +270 to win the 6th Man of the Year award, trailing only Celtics guard Payton Pritchard, who is the favorite at -195. I would argue that the wrong player is favored.
They are not the only contenders for major awards, though they are likely to have the best shot to actually win one. Dyson Daniels has been a revelation for the Hawks defense this season, leading the league in steals and deflections, and should be a first team all defense candidate. Daniels is currently +6000 to win defensive player of the year and +1000 to win most improved player.
Risacher has had his struggles this season when it comes to shooting the ball, but he is improving and has been a solid defensive player from day one. Right now, he is +2500 to win the rookie of the year award.
Atlanta has been a great story this season and these players get a bulk of the credit. Will they end up winning these awards? Only time will tell, but they have stamped their status as the favorites.
