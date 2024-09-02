Analyst Says Trae Young's Future is The Biggest Question For the Hawks 2024-2025 Season
The 2024-2025 NBA Season does not start for another month, but the anticipation is starting to build for the upcoming season. The offseason is at a standstill and there are no big moves that are likely on the way, unless something surprising happens. The rosters are set and fans can start dissecting their team and try to figure out where they are going to end up at the end of the year.
So what are the biggest questions facing the Atlanta Hawks entering the season? I would argue that it is how much their defense has improved and how big of a leap their young players like Jalen Johnson, Zaccharie Risacher, Onyeka Okongwu, and Kobe Bufking can take. Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley thinks that it is something different though:
"Trae Young has resided within the trade rumor mill for over a year now. While the Hawks haven't sent the three-time All-Star packing yet, the point guard's future with the franchise feels far from settled.
Atlanta, which traded away his backcourt mate, Dejounte Murray, this summer, could be on the precipice of a top-to-bottom rebuild. The Hawks might feel they can't go full-on tank mode since they don't control their next three first-round picks, but it's not like logging major mileage on the treadmill of mediocrity is doing them a lot of good.
The Hawks have quietly assembled an intriguing young core featuring Jalen Johnson, Onyeka Okongwu, Kobe Bufkin and this year's top pick, Zaccharie Risacher, and it might be in their best interest to ship out their remaining vets and focus on these players' development. Young has proven tricky to trade, though, so it's possible he and the Hawks are merely stuck with one another until a viable alternative comes along."
I do think it is a big season for Young, but I think he is in a position to succeed and lead the team. As long as Young is the primary creator on offense, the Hawks should have a top offense in the NBA, but it has been the other side of the court that has given them issues. Bringing in Dyson Daniels via the Dejounte Murray trade, drafting Risacher, and hoping that Johnson, Okongwu, Clint Capela, and De'Andre Hunter can continue to defend at an above average level. If the Hawks can get better on that end, then I think they could be a surprise team in 2024-2025.