Analyst Uses Surprising Term To Describe Hawks Offseason
The Atlanta Hawks are not usually the team that gets praise for their offseason prowess and decision making, but you would be hard-pressed to find someone who follows the NBA who does not like what the Hawks have done this offseason.
Things got started with the big three-team trade that landed the Hawks Kristaps Porzingis and they continued into the actual free agent period. Atlanta signed arguably the top free agent on the market when they inked former Timberwolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker to a four-year $62 million deal and then free agent sharpshooter Luke Kennard signed a one-year 11$ million deal.
The biggest move for the Hawks, though, was on draft night. After trading the No. 22 pick to the Nets in the Kristaps Porzingis trade, Atlanta was left with the No. 13 pick in the draft. The Hawks were able to move back from 13 to 23 in a trade with the New Orleans Pelicans, and in return, the Hawks got an unprotected 2026 first-round pick that will be the most favorable of New Orleans or Milwaukee. There is a chance that the pick ends up being a top-five or higher selection. It was a stunning trade that left the NBA world speechless.
There is one word being used to describe the offseason and the trade with the Pelicans.
Best word to describe the offseason?
The NBA world was in disbelief when the Pelicans made that trade with the Hawks and in a recent article, Bleacher Report's Grant Hughes said that was the word that best described the Hawks offseason:
"This is a reference to how the Atlanta Hawks felt when the New Orleans Pelicans seemed to insist on a draft-night deal that included no protections on an outgoing 2026 first-round pick.
Per Shamit Dua's In the N.O. substack: "When one Pelicans executive made the call to Atlanta, the Hawks couldn't believe what was actually being offered. Atlanta asked for clarification multiple times to confirm the unprotected pick was indeed part of the deal. ... But the Pelicans persisted and the Hawks got their steal."
Atlanta sent No. 13 to the New Orleans Pelicans for No. 23 and an unprotected 2026 first-round pick (most favorable of New Orleans or Milwaukee) to complete the most unbalanced trade of the offseason.
New additions Kristaps Porzingis, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Luke Kennard provide Atlanta with a balanced and deep eight-man rotation, and they'll matter more to the upcoming season than a future pick.
But the Hawks came out of the summer with a "too good to be true" feeling, and it all stemmed from that swap with the Pels."
Will the Hawks win more this season?
The question that still has to be answered though is if this will result in more winning. With Jayson Tatum out for the season in Boston and Tyrese Haliburton out for the season in Indiana, there is an opening for the Hawks to emerge as one of the contenders in the Eastern Conference. While Cleveland and the Knicks are (mostly) known commodities, the rest of the conference contenders like Orlando and Detroit have a lot to prove.
The consensus seems to be that the Hawks have nailed their offseason, but now the biggest challenge remains and that is putting a winning product on the court. That part begins next week when training camp opens.