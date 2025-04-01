Another Award For The Great Barrier Thief: Dyson Daniels Named Defensive Player of the Month For March
On Sunday, Dyson Daniels had five steals against the Milwaukee Bucks and set the Atlanta Hawks single season record for steals. Today, Daniels was awarded with the Kia Defensive Player of the Month Award.
Daniels recorded a league-best 46 total steals during the month of March, 14 more than the next closest player (Keon Ellis: 32) and 17 more steals than the next closest Eastern Conference player (OG Anunoby: 29). His 46 steals in the month of March are more steals than 393 players have total this season (45-steals-or-fewer).
In addition to leading the NBA in total steals, and steals per game (3.29), the third-year guard led the NBA in total stocks (51: 46 steals, five blocks), deflections (75) and loose balls recovered (22). Daniels owned a steal-to-personal foul ratio of 1.58 during the month, the first player in the NBA since Stephen Curry (November 2015) to have a steal-to-foul ratio of 1.5-or-better in a single month, per Elias Sports (min. 40 steals).
In a win over the Philadelphia 76ers on March 23, Daniels recorded his 200th steal of the season. At 22 years, six days old, he became the youngest player since at least the 1973-74 season to swipe 200 steals in a single season and just the fifth player to do so prior to turning 23 years old, joining Magic Johnson, Chris Paul, Isiah Thomas and Dudley Bradley. He also became just the third player since 2000 to tally 200+ thefts in a single season, joining Chris Paul (2008-09, 2007-08) and Allen Iverson (2002-03).
In his final game of the month, a 145-124 win at Milwaukee on March 30, the Bendigo, Australia, native secured his 213th steal of the season, passing Mookie Blaylock (212, 3x), for the most steals in a single season in franchise history. He also recorded his 400th deflection of the season in the victory, becoming the first player since the NBA began tracking deflections to reach 400 in a single season.
Daniels has swiped at least one steal in 45 straight games, the longest steal streak in the NBA since 2017-18 (Victor Oladipo: 64), including 11 straight games with 2+ steals, the longest multi-steal streak in the league this season. Daniels owns the top three longest multi-steal streaks this season: 11 games (March 8 – current), 9 games (Feb. 10 – March 4), 9 games (Nov. 11 – Dec. 8).
The third-year guard currently leads the league in total stocks (261), on pace to be the first guard to lead the NBA in total stocks since Michael Jordan in 1987-88. Jordan was named the Defensive Player of the Year that season.
Behind Daniels’ play, the Hawks recorded a 9-5 record in March, winning their most games in a single month since March 2022 (11) and secured their second month of the season with a winning percentage of at least .600% (December). Per Elias Sports, it’s the first time since the 2015-16 season the Hawks have had multiple months in the same season with a winning percentage of at least .600%.
In 69 games (all starts), Daniels is averaging career bests of 14.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 3.1 steals, .486 FG% and .339 3FG% in 33.9 minutes. Daniels is on pace to be just the fifth player since 1973-74 to average at least 14.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 3.0 steals in a single season.
Daniels and the Hawks will face the Portland Trail Blazers tonight in Atlanta at 7:30 p.m. ET.
