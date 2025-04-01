Zaccharie Risacher Named Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month for March
For the second straight month, Atlanta Hawks forward Zaccharie Risacher has been named the Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month. Just this past Sunday, Risacher finished off his month of March with a career 36 points against the Milwaukee Bucks and he is currently locked in a battle with Spurs rookie Stephon Castle for the Rookie of the Year award. Risacher is the only player this season to win rookie of the month in back-to-back months. Castle won the Western Conference Rookie of the Month.
In 14 games played in March, the No. 1 overall pick averaged 16.3 points on .533 FG%, .393 3FG% and .739 FT%, in addition to 3.8 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 27.0 minutes of action. Risacher is the only rookie this season to average at least 16.0 points on .500%-or-better from the floor in a single month and the first Hawks rookie to do so since Stacey Augmon (April 1992) (min. 10 games played). He was also the only player in the NBA during March to average at least 16.0 points on .530/.390/.730 shooting splits (min. 10 games played).
Risacher’s 16.3 points during March are the most he has averaged in a single month this season, as he has improved his scoring average in each of his past four months (December: 9.4 ppg, January: 11.9 ppg, February: 12.8 ppg, March: 16.3 ppg).
The 19-year-old notched the second-highest eFG% (.632%) amongst all rookies who appeared in at least 10 games during March (min. 25 mpg), while owning the highest offensive rating by an Eastern Conference rookie (same qualifiers).
In Atlanta’s most recent outing, a 145-124 win in Milwaukee on March 30, Risacher scored a career-high 36 points on 12-21 shooting from the field, in addition to six rebounds and one steal in 35 minutes. His 36 points marked the most by an Eastern Conference rookie this season and second-most amongst all rookies. Per Stathead, he became just the 10th teenager in NBA history to net 36-or-more points in a single game. His 36-point performance also marked his third outing of the season with 30+ points, the most by any rookie this season.
The reigning back-to-back Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month recipient began the month by swiping a career-high four steals, in addition to netting 27 points on 11-13 shooting from the field and a 5-7 mark from deep, in a win at Memphis on March 3. He became the first rookie since 2022 Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes to finish a contest with at least 27 points on .800%-or-better from the floor, along with four steals.
Behind Risacher’s play, the Hawks recorded a 9-5 record in March, winning their most games in a single month since March 2022 (11) and secured their second month of the season with a winning percentage of at least .600% (December). Per Elias Sports, it’s the first time since the 2015-16 season the Hawks have had multiple months in the same season with a winning percentage of at least .600%.
In 67 games (65 starts) this season, Risacher is averaging 12.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 24.8 minutes. He currently ranks top 5 amongst all rookies in total points, made field goals, three-pointers, free throws, and steals.
The Hawks host the Portland Trail Blazers tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET.
