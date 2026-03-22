The Good, The Bad, and the Ugly From Atlanta's Blowout Win Over Golden State

The Atlanta Hawks hope they started what is another long winning streak last night when they beat the Golden State Warriors 126-110 at home one night after having their 11 game winning streak snapped by the Houston Rockets.

After a poor defensive performance in the first half, the Hawks turned up the heat on both ends of the court and came away with a convincing victory.

Here is what stood out in last night's game.

The Good

A win is always good. A convincing win on the second night of a back-to-back with your All-NBA level forward out is even better. With the tough schedule ahead, the Hawks needed to win last night and despite a shaky first half, they got it done.

Atlanta recorded 10 steals in tonight's victory, marking its 35th game this season with double-digit thefts, the second-most such games in the Eastern Conference. With last night's victory, Atlanta improved to 25-10 when recording 10+ steals.

Dyson Daniels recorded a career-high, tying 28 points on 12-17 shooting in addition to seven rebounds, six assists, and four steals in 32 minutes of play, marking his sixth game this season scoring 20+ points. Daniels finished tonight’s opening quarter with 15 points on 6-8 FGM, 2-3 3FGM and 1-1 FTM, marking the most points in a single quarter in his career (previously 13, 2/3/25 at DET, 2nd quarter). The fourth-year pro recorded a +35, his second-best plus/minus of the season.

In tonight's victory, Daniels tallied his 38th career game with at least four steals. Of his 38 such games, 33 have come since joining the Hawks (since 2024-25). With his four steals tonight, the Australian native tallied his 44th multi-steal game of the season, the most in the league.

Mouhamed Gueye recorded 16 points on a perfect 6-6 shooting, including a career-best tying four makes from deep, in addition to 10 rebounds, two assists, and three blocks in 26 minutes of play, marking his third double-double of the season and the fifth of his career.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker tallied 17 points, including a perfect 7-7 from the charity stripe, to go along with two rebounds and two steals in 27 minutes of play. The Virginia Tech product secured his career-best 40th straight game scoring in double figures, and his 66th double-digit scoring outing of the season, tied for the third-most such games in the NBA and the most in a single season in his career.

Alexander-Walker is shooting .899% from the free throw line. Entering last night, he was sixth in the NBA in free throw percentage. In his last 10 games, Alexander-Walker is averaging 23.0 points, 3.0 assists and 2.7 rebounds on .543% shooting, including .493% from deep.

CJ McCollum recorded 23 points on 10-16 shooting in addition to three rebounds and five assists in 29 minutes of play, marking his 27th game of the season scoring 20-or-more points. McCollum finished tonight’s third quarter with 15 points on 7-8 shooting from the field, including 1-2 from deep, marking the 16th quarter of his career with 15-or-more points on at least .800% shooting from the field.

Zaccharie Risacher recorded 17 points on 5-6 shooting in addition to two rebounds in 23 minutes off the bench, marking his 28th game of the season scoring in double figures. This was the second straight solid performance from Risacher.

The Hawks won the second half 63-49 and the third quarter 39=20. The third quarter performance won the Hawks the game.

Atlanta scored 66 points in the paint.

Atlanta won the rebounding battle 41-29

Atlanta scored 38 points off turnovers.

The Bad

Risacher had a strong performance, but the bench was outscored 63-26.

The Ugly

The Warriors shot 56% from the field and 46% from three in the first half. Golden State is without Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, Moses Moody, and others in this game and allowing those kind of numbers to this team is unacceptable. Things turned around in the second half, but it could have been costly.

It was a rough night for Jonathan Kuminga against his former team. He shot 1-9 and scored two points.

Hawks had 18 turnovers.