Atlanta Hawks 2K25 Ratings Officially Revealed
Basketball fans everywhere always await the release of the new 2K ratings every year. 2K25 is the next game up in the series and the ratings for each team are now out and 2K does not have very high ratings on the Atlanta Hawks coming into the season.
To no surprise, Trae Young is the highest-rated member of the Atlanta Hawks at an 89 overall and then there are three players rated as an 81 overall. Onyeka Okongwu, Jalen Johnson, and Clint Capela all come in at 81 and I think as the year goes on, both Johnson and Okongwu have chances to rise. Johnson might have won the Most Improved Player of the Year last season if he had stayed healthy and he flashed huge upside. Okongwu could be entering his first season as the starter and could prove to be a high-level player. De'Andre Hunter (80), Larry Nance (77), and Dyson Daniels (75) are other notable player ratings for the Hawks in 2K25. It was revealed last week that rookie No. 1 pick Zaccharie Risacher was rated as a 75 overall in the upcoming game.
Another player for the Hawks that could take a huge jump is the recently acquired Dyson Daniels. Daniels has been one of the stars of the Summer Olympics and could be the two-way defender that the Hawks have needed to have alongside Trae Young. Daniels could be an 80 or higher by season's end.
The Hawks are an 81 overall as a team and a tier three team on the game.
The full 2K25 ratings for the Hawks can be found here.
"NBA 2K25" is scheduled for a worldwide release on Sept. 6
The top ten players in the game are three-time MVP Nikola Jokic (98) and Joel Embiid (98) as well as Shai Gilgeous Alexander (97), Luka Doncic (97), Giannis Antetokounmpo (97), Kevin Durant (96), LeBron James (96), Jayson Tatum (96), Steph Curry (95), and Anthony Edwards.