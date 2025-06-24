Atlanta Hawks Acquire Kristaps Porzingis in Blockbuster Three-Team Trade With Boston and Brooklyn
Buckle up Hawks fans.
After reports that the Hawks had become serious suitors for Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis, a deal has been struck in a blockbuster three team trade. According to multiple reports, the Hawks are acquiring Porzingis from the Celtics, Terance Mann and the No. 22 pick are going to Brookly, and the Celtics are getting Georges Niang and a 2031 2nd rounder from Atlanta.
This is obviously a huge trade for the Hawks. Porzingis at his best gives them needed floor spacing, interior size, and versatility. Over the past year, Atlanta has wanted to get bigger around Trae Young and put the kind of team around him to succeed. Porzingis can do that. He could play the four and Atlanta could have a big lineup of Young, Dyson Daniels, Jalen Johnson, Porzingis, and Onyeka Okongwu. Or, Porzingis could come off the bench and be a backup center, which is what I think is likely to happen, but you never know.
This deal of course has downside as well. Porzingis is a huge injury risk. He has battled injuries at different parts of his career and was battling an illness with Boston this season. Is he going to be available for the Hawks? Atlanta needs to prove something this season and has struggled with player availability over the past two seasons. At his best, Porzingis would be a huge help, but it is a risk.
Porzingis is on an expiring contract and is owed $30.7 million next season.
In 57 games for the Celtics during the 2023-2024 season, Porzingis averaged 20.1 PPG, 7.2 RPG, and 1.9 BPG while shooting 51.6% from the field and 37.5% from three. He was instrumental in the Celtics title. This season, Porzingis played in 42 games for the Celtics, averaging 19.5 PPG, 6.8 RPG, and 1.5 BPG while shooting 48.3% from the field and 41.2% from three. If healthy, he will improve the Hawks on both ends of the floor, but the Hawks would be wise to acquire a third big man behind him for when he does have to miss time
Here is the Hawks current roster after the trade:
Trae Young
Dyson Daniels
Zaccharie Risacher
Jalen Johnson
Onyeka Okongwu
Kristaps Porzingis
Kobe Bufkin
Vit Krejci
Dominick Barlow
Mouhamed Gueye
The Hawks currently have 11 players on their roster after making the trade for Porzingis and they have the 13th pick in tomorrow's draft. With trading away the No. 22 pick, it feels unlikely that Atlanta is going to move up in the top ten now.
What will the Hawks do now that they have Porzingis? There are still plenty of moves to be made and the Hawks are now trying to position themselves in the Eastern Conference playoff race with a move like this.