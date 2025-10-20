Atlanta Hawks and Dyson Daniels Agree To Big Contract Extension
Hours before the rookie scale extension deadline, the Atlanta Hawks have agreed to terms with guard Dyson Daniels on a four-year $100 million deal according to ESPN's Shams Charania. Daniels is now tied to the Hawks and a part of their young core with Jalen Johnson and others.
Hawks centerpiece
Before Daniels came to Atlanta and played two years in New Orleans, he averaged 4.8 points, 2.5 assists, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game. He shot 43% from the field and 31% from three-point range with the Pelicans, so it is somewhat easy to see how he would fly under the radar for most, which led to him being a steal for the Hawks. In Daniels' first season with the Hawks, he averaged a career-high 14.1 points per game, a career-high 3.0 steals, a career-high in rebounds at 5.9, and a career-high in assists at 4.4 per game. His shooting splits with the Hawks are 49% from the field and 34% from three-point range, and Daniels went on to accomplish some big stats for the Hawks as well this season.
Let's take a look at our own Jackson Caudell listed for Daniels accomplishments this season:
• He's the first player since Rajon Rondo (2010-11) to have a steal/foul ratio of 1.2-or-higher (min. 150 steals).
• He led Atlanta to a 10-spot defensive rating improvement from 2023-24 to 2024-25 (118.4 drtg to 114.8 drtg).
• Owns the most 4+ steal games (27) in the NBA since 1993-94 (Nate McMillan) and the most 5+ steal games (14) since 2010-11 (Chris Paul).
• Tallied 443 total deflections, the most in a single season since the league began tracking the stat.
• Recovered 79 loose balls during the 2024-25 campaign, the second-most by any player in the NBA.
• Inaugural Eastern Conference Defensive Player of the Month and one of only two players to be named a two-time Defensive Player of the Month (October/November and March).
The Hawks have definitely won this deal so far by a landslide, as Murray hasn't been healthy much since arriving in New Orleans. He dealt with a broken hand to start the season, and then, midway through the season, he eventually tore his Achilles. Neither Daniels nor Murray had much good to say about their New Orleans experiences.
Since getting to Atlanta from New Orleans, Daniels went on to finish in the top three for DPOY and won the NBA's Most Improved Player Award in his first season in Atlanta. Trading for Daniels, however, was one of the few highlight moments the Hawks have had this past season, and he has turned himself into a nice building block for this Hawks franchise. As he has stated, his next goal is to win it again next year, possibly.
"I really believe I could win this award again. I've got so much more left in me. Next year, it's all about taking that next step and setting new goals. I want to be an All-Star in this league, and I want to be a championship player."
Based on Daniel's work ethic, it wouldn't be surprising if he were to accomplish these goals next season.