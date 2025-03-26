Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena Announce Brand New Partnership With Wheels Up
Today, the Atlanta Hawks announced a brand new partnership with Wheels Up.
What will this new partnership bring?
It will integrate the Wheels Up brand into the most exclusive and private entrance to the award-winning State Farm Arena for games, concerts, and other auxiliary events. This newly branded VIP entrance in partnership with Wheels Up, is reserved for Hawks players, coaching staff, premier partners, and courtside seat members. Reflecting the brand’s commitment to premium travel, this entrance embodies the seamless experiences that define Wheels Up.
“We are thrilled to announce this partnership with Wheels Up,” said Andrew Saltzman, Hawks’ and State Farm Arena’s President of Business Enterprise and Chief Commercial Officer. “It is paramount for our organization that we continue to elevate the incredible experience we provide our most premium members and partners and aligning with a world-class brand like Wheels Up to provide this exclusive access was a natural fit.”
As part of the multiyear agreement, Hawks and Wheels Up will also host an unforgettable evening for premium Hawks’ Season Ticket Members. At this reception, Hawks fans and members of Atlanta’s business community will have the opportunity to network in an intimate setting and learn how Wheels Up is redefining private aviation through personalized travel solutions.
“We are proud to partner with the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena, and this newly branded exclusive entrance reflects our commitment to delivering unforgettable events and offerings for our clients,” said Kristen Lauria, Chief Customer and Marketing Officer at Wheels Up. “Aligning with a premier sports and entertainment leader in Atlanta is a natural extension of our dedication to providing unparalleled access—both in the air and on the ground.”
