Atlanta Hawks Announce Multi-Year Partnership Jersey Patch Partnership With Paze
The Atlanta Hawks have a new jersey patch partner.
he Atlanta Hawks and Early Warning Services have announced a multi-year partnership in which Paze, an online checkout solution developed by Early Warning Services and offered by participating banks and credit unions, will become the Official Jersey Patch Partner of the Atlanta Hawks. Paze checkout enables consumers to shop online with their preferred credit and debit cards via added security through tokenization in which actual card numbers are not shared with merchants.
In addition to having their signature Paze branding on all official Hawks jerseys, Paze will serve as the Official Online Checkout Partner and Digital Wallet of the Hawks and State Farm Arena.
The city of Atlanta is widely regarded as an emerging leader in the global financial technology industry. With more than 245 companies in the region supporting the movement of money worldwide, including Global Payments, the Hawks’ Official Commerce Technology Provider, Atlanta has earned the nickname “Transaction Alley,” as a hub where a significant number of global financial transactions are processed. To date, more than 150 million credit and debit cards have been added to the Paze checkout solution and that number is rapidly growing.
“Partnering with the Atlanta Hawks is a natural fit for us,” said Serge Elkiner, General Manager, Paze. “Atlanta is not only home to one of the NBA’s most dynamic franchises, but also a hub for payment innovation. Teaming up with a franchise that shares our passion for speed and performance makes this partnership even more meaningful. With Paze branding on the Hawks’ jersey, we’re showcasing the same energy fans see on the court in the online checkout experience—speed, teamwork, and innovation.”
The partnership will showcase “Hawks Elite” presented by Paze, a network designated exclusively for Atlanta Hawks Business Members. The program brings together business members, corporate partners, and prospects for exclusive events aimed at building connections and fostering stronger relationships through natural introductions and shared experiences.
The Paze and Hawks partnership will ensure collaboration with fans, small business owners and entrepreneurs to educate them on the importance of secure digital transactions, empowering the Atlanta community through financial technology and safety best practices.
Additionally, Paze will serve as the presenting partner for the Hawks’ highly-anticipated Nov. 8 game against the Los Angeles Lakers at State Farm Arena. As the presenting partner, Paze will be woven into the game experience through enhanced branding, digital and social features, and special in-arena activations designed to connect directly with Hawks fans.
“Paze checkout has quickly become an emerging solution in the financial technology industry. Its core values are rooted in innovation and providing a first-class checkout experience, offering added security for all users. With those shared values, we are proud to have the Paze branding woven into the fabric of the Atlanta Hawks uniforms and throughout our community,” said Andrew Saltzman, Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena Chief Commercial Officer and President of Business Enterprise.
The Atlanta Hawks open training camp this week and face the Rockets next week in their preseason opener.