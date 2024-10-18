Atlanta Hawks Basketball: Biggest Takeaways From The Preseason
With last night's game vs the Oklahoma City Thunder officially wrapped up, the regular season is now in sight for the Atlanta Hawks. Atlanta finished the preseason 1-3, but the record does not reflect what kind of preseason it was for the Hawks. While not perfect by any means, the Hawks showed a lot of good things that might bode very well for the upcoming season.
So what are the biggest takeaways from the four preseason games for the Atlanta Hawks?
1. Jalen Johnson is going to do big things this season
Johnson had a huge breakout season a year ago that might have resulted in him winning the NBA's Most Improved Player Award if he had been able to meet the 65-game threshold to be eligible for it. By the looks of it this preseason, Johnson is coming for that award and maybe more than that.
Johnson played in three of the Hawks four preseason and averaged 16.9 PPG in 23 minutes per game on 69% shooting and 87% shooting from three, as well as 7.3 RPG. Now of course that kind of three point shooting can't be expected this season, but it just goes to show how impressive that Johnson has been this preseason.
Now he was not perfect. He did average four turnovers per game (way too high) and I would like to see his assist numbers go up and see him become more of a second creator next to Trae Young, but that is nitpicking. Johnson looks awesome heading into the season and that should have Hawks fans excited.
2. Zaccharie Risacher Looked Like He Will Play A Major Role This Season
It is not hyperbole to suggest that Risacher was the least talked about No. 1 pick in recent memory. He was not the leader in rookie of the year odds and was not getting a lot of buzz heading into the preseason. He changed that in the two games that he played this preseason.
In two games, Risacher averaged 16 PPG, 5 RPG, and 1.7 APG on 60% shooting and 44% from three. He had a 129.4 Offensive Rating and was second on the team this preseason amongst qualified Hawks in PER (player efficiency rating) with a 23.2 PER, behind only Jalen Johnson.
Whether he is coming off the bench or in the starting lineup at the beginning of the season, this was the exact kind of preseason you wanted to see from Risacher.
3. Dyson Daniels is going to be an excellent piece for the Hawks
Daniels was the biggest player acquisition from the Dejounte Murray trade this offseason and a lot of it had to do with capabilities on the defensive end. Daniels displayed excellent defense this preseason and was tasked with guarding the opposing team's best ball handler, including matchups against Tyrese Haliburton, Tyrese Maxey, Tyler Herro, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
Daniels biggest questions came on the offensive end, but he showed that he can fit in with this group. In four games, Daniels averaged 10.8 PPG, 4.3 RPG, and 2.8 APG on 42% shooting from the floor and 38% from three. If Daniels is providing elite perimeter defense and is a capable three-point shooter, watch out.
4. The Hawks Look Improved on Defense
I know it is just the preseason, but the Hawks look improved on the defensive end and it is hard not to notice their length and athleticism on that end. Daniels, Risacher, Johnson, Vit Krejci (at times), and others give this Hawks team improved defense and it was evident in every game this preseason. It was the No.1 thing that the Hawks needed to improve this offseason and so far, it looks like they have.
5. Kobe Bufkin might be ready to be the backup point guard
This one is still to be determined, but Bufkin has earned his opportunity to be the Hawks backup point guard. It was not a perfect preseason for him, but he ended with an excellent game against the Thunder, who were playing their starters and they happen to have one of the best defenses in the NBA. Bufkin scored 31 points on 46% shooting from the floor and 50% from three (7-14).
In four games, Bufkin averaged 15.0 PPG, 4.3 APG, and 3.0 RPG on 37% shooting from the field and 34.6% from three. As you can see in the shooting numbers, Bufkin struggled a little bit on that end, but he showed enough to get an opportunity to be the main creator when Trae Young is off the floor.
