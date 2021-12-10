Background

For all the hoopla back in October about Kyrie Irving missing the season, it hasn't hurt the Brooklyn Nets. They are still the best team in the Eastern Conference and are the odds-on favorite to win the 2022 NBA Finals.

However, it hasn't all been smooth sailing in Brooklyn. Their haphazard play belies their nice record. The Nets have lost games against contenders (Warriors, Suns, Bulls twice) and struggled against lottery teams. Either they don't take the regular season seriously, they have problems to fix or a combination of both.

Kevin Durant is enjoying another MVP-caliber season. The 'Slim Reaper' averages 28.4 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 5.4 assists. His running mate, James Harden, averages 20.9 points, 9.6 assists, and 8 rebounds. Much like Hawks point guard Trae Young, Harden was disproportionately affected by the rule changes. The only difference is, Harden hasn't produced this few points since 2012.

As the Nets cruise through the regular season, the Hawks are trying not to take on water. Injuries have depleted their roster (more on that later), and they are forced to make up ground after a slow start.

Their big three, consisting of Trae Young, John Collins, and Clint Capela, can play with anyone in the league. The Hawks have the second-best offense rating in the NBA (113.2) and shoot a higher three-point percentage (38.6%) than any other team. Unfortunately, the Hawks surrender 108.5 points per game, and their lack of depth only makes things more challenging.

Obviously, pressure will be applied to the Hawks perimeter whenever they face a team with so many prolific scorers. One area where the Hawks have the edge is the paint, thanks to the consistent post of Capela and Collins. The Nets struggle around the rim, despite having LaMarcus Aldridge, Nic Claxton, and Blake Griffin. They have the second-fewest points in the paint (40.8) per game and only offer mediocre rim protection.

Outlook

The Nets will be without Joe Harris (left ankle surgery) and Kyrie Irving (personal). Meanwhile, the Hawks injury report lists Cam Reddish (left wrist sprain) as probable. While Bogdan Bogdanovic (right ankle sprain), De'Andre Hunter (right wrist tendon surgery), and Onyeka Okongwu (right shoulder injury recovery), Solomon Hill (right hamstring tear) are all out of action.

SI Sportsbook lists the Hawks as 1.5-point favorites. However, if the game shapes up to be a close one, then it means the Nets continue the trend of playing to the level of their competition.

Final Thoughts

A win in front of the home crowd would be nice for the Hawks. Despite being favorites, I think it will be tough for them to defeat the Nets without so many of their key players. If Reddish is able to play tonight, it will provide a huge lift. But don't be surprised if the 22-year-old is rusty after missing the previous four games. Still, his instant offense and defensive prowess are desperately needed right now.

Recommended For You

Trae Young Dunks on Reporter

Solomon Hill Roasts Buddy Hield, Kings

Can Trae Young Catch Steph Curry?

Like SI Hawks on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Hawks news!