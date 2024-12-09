All Hawks

Atlanta Hawks Celebrate Opening Of New Chick-Fil-A Location At State Farm Arena / Atlanta Hawks
During last Friday’s game, the Atlanta Hawks and Chick-fil-A, Inc. announced the grand opening of an all-new location at the award-winning State Farm Arena. Located outside of Section 121 by Hawk Walk Market, the Chick-fil-A® location will have a limited menu available for all concerts and all Hawks’ home games except on Sundays.

As part of the in-game promotions, Chick-fil-A Restaurants in the greater Atlanta Market provided every person in attendance, more than 17,000 individuals, an opportunity to claim a Chick-fil-A® Chicken Sandwich by downloading or opening the Chick-fil-A® App. During the second quarter of the game, Chick-fil-A Cows were parachuted from the arena’s rafters.

“We are thrilled to open this new Chick-fil-A location at our home for all Hawks’ fans and concertgoers alike,” said Hawks and State Farm Arena Chief Executive Officer Steve Koonin. “Chick-fil-A continues to be synonymous with the best chicken sandwich in this city, and it’s exciting for us to continue working with a ‘True to Atlanta’ partner who continues to find ways to enhance the experience for all who visit our award-winning arena.”

The menu items available for purchase at the Chick-fil-A location includes entrees such as the original Chick-fil-A® Chicken Sandwich, Spicy Chicken Sandwich, and an eight-count Chick-fil-A® Nuggets. The stand offers sides including Chick-fil-A® Waffle Potato Fries and Waffle Potato Chips as well as fan favorite sauces including Barbecue, Chick-fil-A® Sauce, Honey Mustard, Garden Herb Ranch, Polynesian, Sweet & Spicy Sriracha and Zesty Buffalo. The venue also offers special treats including four different hand-spun milkshakes (Cookies & Cream, Chocolate, Strawberry and Vanilla), and a Chocolate Fudge Brownie.

Chick-fil-A, Inc. has selected T.J. Wilson as the independent franchised local Owner-Operator of Chick-fil-A at State Farm Arena. Wilson began his career with Chick-fil-A in 2015. In addition to Chick-fil-A at State Farm Arena, he will continue to serve as the Owner-Operator of Chick-fil-A Wesley Chapel Road located in Decatur, GA.  

“As a long-time fan of the Hawks and someone who enjoys attending events at this venue, I’m honored and grateful for this opportunity,” said Wilson. “My team has done a tremendous job in preparing for this new and exciting partnership. We are looking forward to bringing the same care, quality food, and hospitality to our new Guests at Chick-fil-A State Farm Arena.” 

In 2018, with the renovation of State Farm Arena, the Chick-fil-A Fan Zone was launched and is located in Sections 207-211 and totals more than one thousand seats combined and features custom Chick-fil-A®–themed branding.  During all Hawks home games, the Hawks crowd is invited to cheer boisterously as part of their popular Fowl Shot Promotion, which gives fans the opportunity to win a free Chick-fil-A® Sandwich, through the Chick-fil-A® App, if a member of the opposing team misses two free throw attempts in a single trip to the foul line during the fourth quarter.

Since 1967, Chick-fil-A® has proudly called Atlanta home. Together, Chick-fil-A, Inc. and local Owner-Operators are committed to making a positive impact in the community. From fighting food insecurity to supporting youth and education initiatives, Chick-fil-A is dedicated to advancing opportunity, fostering community and caring for the people who call Atlanta home. Chick-fil-A® is one of the longest-standing partners of the Atlanta Hawks dating back to 200

