The Atlanta Hawks organization has turned off its fan base due to top-down mismanagement.

Championship windows open and shut at an accelerated pace in the NBA. The history of the league is littered with once-promising teams consisting of young cores that never capitalized on their moment.

Less than two years ago, the Atlanta Hawks were within arm's reach of the 2021 NBA Finals. Fast forward to January 2023, and power within the front office has been usurped by the team governor's son. The coach is openly pondering the idea of resigning. Worst of all, the roster is underachieving yet again.

Before last night's double-overtime loss to the short-handed Golden State Warriors, Atlanta's fan base displayed signs of clinical hysteria. Look no further than the Hawks' subreddit, which has dissolved into admittedly hilarious memes about coach Nate McMillan.

Nate McMillan holds the basketball. © Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Attendance is up slightly from last season. The summer blockbuster trade for Dejounte Murray spurred hope among disillusioned fans. However, the realization that a massive cost-cutting spree followed by front-office turmoil is setting in Atlanta.



Every time a professional sports team underdelivers, fans threaten to cancel season ticket plans and boycott the organization. While it is anecdotal evidence, the talk of such actions has reached new heights since my time covering the team.

Like a soured relationship or toxic workplace, how a situation feels is often more important than any quantifiable factor. Despite the team's youth, it has felt like Atlanta's championship window has narrowed over the past 18 months.

With every double-digit blown lead, frustrating rotation decision, and the immediate ascension of players who left the organization, another Hawks fan recognizes that the organization blew it.