Hawks Rule Out Jonathan Kuminga For Friday's Matchup vs Houston

The Atlanta Hawks have won 11 straight games heading into their Friday night matchup against the Houston Rockets and they are right in the middle of the playoff race in the Eastern Conference. There have been some that have picked on the Hawks for taking advantage of an easy schedule, but a win over one of the league's best teams on the road would garner a lot of respect.

Ahead of the matchup tomorrow, the Hawks have released their injury report. Jonathan Kuminga is out for tomorrow's game vs the Rockets due to left knee injury management. It is not surprising to see the Hawks rule him out, as the Hawks have a back-to-back, with the Golden State Warriors (Kuminga's former team) coming to town on Friday.

Jonathan Kuminga is OUT for Friday's game in Houston.



Left knee injury management is the listing. — Brad Rowland (@BTRowland) March 19, 2026

With Kuminga out, the Hawks bench unit will take a hit. Expect Zaccharie Risacher, Gabe Vincent, Mouahamed Gueye, Jock Landale, and Corey Kispert to be the main five man rotation tomorow vs the Rockets.

Tough Matchup Ahead

Over Atlanta's 11-game winning streak, the Hawks are outscoring their opponents by an average of +17.8 points per game. The Hawks have won 10 of their 11 games by 10-or-more points, six of their 11 games by 15+ points and all 11 victories by at least nine points. Per Elias Sports, the Hawks are just the second team in NBA history to win 11 straight games by nine or more points, joining the Washington Capitols in 1946 (11/30/46-12/30/46).



In Atlanta's most recent victory, a 135-120 win over the Dallas Mavericks on 3/18, Atlanta dished out 36 assists, while committing just 11 turnovers. Through 69 games this season, the Hawks are averaging a league-leading 30.4 assists per game, on pace to be the seventh-most assists per game in a single season in NBA history. The Hawks, who are averaging 9.36 steals per game this season (5th in NBA), are also on pace to be just the fifth team since at least 1973-74 to average at least 30.0 assists and 9.0 steals per game in a single season.



In Atlanta's win over Dallas, Jonathan Kuminga tallied 16 points on 7-11 shooting from the field and 2-3 from deep, five rebounds, three assists and one steal in 19 minutes of play. With 1.4 seconds left to play in the third quarter, Kuminga buried a 74.74-foot bucket, the longest made basket by a Hawk in the play-by-play era (since 1997-98) and the sixth-longest amongst all players in the league in the play-by-play era. In his six games so far with the Hawks, he has scored 10-or-more points four times, averaging 14.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.0 steal in 22.7 minutes (.566 FG%, .583 3FG%, .710 FT%).