Report: Atlanta Hawks, Jonathan Kuminga Share Mutual Interest in Reaching Contract Extension This Offseason

There is an argument to be made that Jonathan Kuminga has been the most impactful trade deadline acquisition in the NBA. He has give a lot of life to a Hawks bench that needs him most nights and has been a very good fit for Atlanta's scheme of getting out and running the floor in transition and he has been a good rebounder and solid defender.

Things have not been perfect though, as Kuminga has still battled a lingering knee issue that he had while in Golden State and his offensive game in the halfcourt has not been the most perfect fit. Still, the Hawks are undefeated when Kuminga plays and he has been huge in helping the Hawks win an incredible 11 games in a row.

Contract Extension?

When the Hawks traded for Kuminga, it was viewed as a potential win for Atlanta not only because Kuminga could play well for them, but if he didn't, he had a team option for next season and the Hawks could get let him go or pick up the option and trade him.

According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, there is mutual interest between the two parties for an extension to happen:

"There is mutual interest, league sources say, for the Hawks to potentially decline their 2026-27 team option on Kuminga valued at $24.3 million in order for the sides to hash out a longer-term agreement."

While the focus for the Hawks is on making a playoff push and continuing to win, they are once again going to be one of the teams to watch this offseason. They will get the most favorable of the Pelicans/Bucks draft pick this summer and there is a possibility the lottery odds fall their way and they get to the top of what is looked at as a loaded draft class.

They could also have a lot of flexibility. CJ McCollum, Gabe Vincent, Keaton Wallace, and Jock Landale are expiring contracts and the Hawks have team options on Kuminga and Mouhamed Gueye. They could also look to move a contract like Corey Kispert to create more room.

It has been tough to gauge whether or not Kuminga would be a great fit alongside this core. He has been great off the bench and given the unit a lift, but does he want to be a starter? His minutes alongside Jalen Johnson have not been great and there is a lot of overlap between the two of them. If the Hawks want Kuminga to be a 6th man, will he accept that role?

The other question would be about the size of his contract. How long do the Hawks want the contract to be and how much would it cost? Those are key questions and Hawks general manager Onsi Saleh loves having optionality and not wanting any "bad money" on the books.

The Hawks are the hottest team in the NBA and Kuminga is one of the reasons why. Will he be a short-term Hawk or a building block for the future?