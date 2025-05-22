Atlanta Hawks Guard Dyson Daniels Earns All-Defensive First Team Nod
Dyson Daniels has been racking up the awards this award season. Daniels won the NBA's Most Improved Player Award, finished second in Defensive Player of the Year voting, and today, was named to the All-Defensive First Team.
Daniels is the fifth Hawk in franchise history to earn First Team honors, joining Dikembe Mutombo (1997-98, 1996-97), Mookie Blaylock (1994-95, 1993-94), Tree Rollins (1983-84) and Dan Roundfield (1982-83, 1981-82, 1979-80).
Daniels owned a league-best 3.01 steals per game this past season, the first player to average over 3.0 steals per game since Alvin Robertson in 1990-91. He swiped 229 total steals, the most thefts in a single season in franchise history and the most by any player in the NBA since 1996 Defensive Player of the Year Gary Payton (231, 1995-96). The third-year guard owned 98 more steals than the next closest player (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 131), marking the largest gap between No. 1 and No. 2 in NBA history. He finished the season with a steal-to-foul ratio of 1.31 (229 steals to 175 fouls), the ninth-best steal-to-foul ratio since 1973-74 and the best by any player in the league since Allen Iverson in 2002-03 (1.51).
Behind Daniels’ defensive presence, the Hawks improved their defensive rating from 118.4 in 2023-24 (27th in NBA) to 114.8 (18th in NBA), per NBA.com/Stats, a 3.6 improvement and the sixth-best improvement by any team this past season. Atlanta recorded 48 games with 10-or-more steals this past season, the most such games by any team in the NBA and the second-most such games in a single season in franchise history (1993-94, 56).
At 22 years and six days, the two-time Defensive Player of the Month recipient became the youngest player in the NBA since at least 1973-74 to tally at least 200 steals in a single season, surpassing Magic Johnson in 1981-82 (22 years, 240 days). In addition to his league-best 229 steals, Daniels also recorded 55 blocks, leading the entire league with a total of 284 stocks (steals + blocks). He became the first guard to lead the NBA in total stocks since 1988 Defensive Player of the Year Michael Jordan (390, 1987-88).
Daniels became the first player in the NBA to tally 200+ steals and 50+ blocks in a single season since Scottie Pippen in 1994-95, and just the seventh player in the NBA to do so since 1973-74, joining Hall-of-Famers Clyde Drexler (3x), Michael Jordan (6x), Hakeem Olajuwon and Pippen (3x), as well as Ron Harper and Alvin Robertson.
The 6-7 guard recorded a league-best 444 total deflections during the 2024-25 campaign, the most deflections by any player since the NBA began tracking the statistic in 2015-16 and 167 more deflections than the next closest player this season (Keon Ellis: 277). Daniels owned an NBA-best 297 total stops (steals + blocks + offensive fouls drawn) and recovered 81 loose balls, the second-most by any player in the league this season.
Per Cleaning the Glass, Daniels recorded a 3.7 steal percentage, ranking in the 100th percentile for combo guards in 2024-25. He also owned a 4.6 offensive rebound percentage (field goals), ranking in the 92nd percentile for all combo guards this past season and a 12.5 defensive rebound percentage (field goals), ranking in the 84th percentile for combo guards.
The Bendigo, Australia, native secured 27 games with four-or-more steals this past season, the most such games in a single season since 1993-94 (Nate McMillan: 27) and 14 games with five-or-more steals, the most such games since 2010-11 (Chris Paul: 14). Daniels is currently riding a 52-game regular season streak with at least one steal, the second-longest such streak in franchise history and the longest by any player since 2017-18 (Victor Oladipo: 64).
Daniels, named the 2024-25 Kia NBA Most Improved Player, also finished as runner-up for Kia NBA Defensive Player of the Year. He was one of only two players to be a finalist for multiple Kia Performance awards this season, joining Nikola Jokic (Most Valuable Player, Clutch Player of the Year).