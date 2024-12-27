Atlanta Hawks Insane 4th Quarter Comeback vs Chicago Has the NBA World Buzzing
After beating the Timberwolves on Monday night, the Hawks hoped to have a little extra luck with them on the day after Christmas vs the Chicago Bulls.
They got every bit of luck they needed tonight vs the Bulls.
Atlanta trailed by as many as 21 in the game and could not get a stop through the first three and half quarters, but then all of a sudden, everything clicked and the Hawks completed one of the wildest 4th quarter comebacks in the NBA this season. Atlanta outscored Chicago 50-25 in the final quarter, including an 18-0 run to tie the game and then take the lead. The Hawks two stars, Trae Young and Jalen Johnson spearheaded the offense in the 4th and had great games to get the Hawks a win.
It was a game that had the NBA world buzzing tonight.
Young finished with 27 points and 13 assists tonight and leading his team to a comeback win was not all that he did, Young eclipsed 11,000 points scored tonight, a tremendous accomplishment for one of the best in the league. Johnson had 30 points and 15 rebounds and De'Andre Hunter continues to make his 6th man of the year case, scoring 25 points tonight. Atlanta shot 52% from the floor and 38% from three tonight.
Chicago had a fantastic night on offense, at least until the final quarter. The Bulls shot 54% from the field and 51% from three tonight and got big nights from Zach LaVine (37 points), Coby White (23 points, and a monster night from Jevon Carter (26 points). The Bulls were unstoppable through three quarters, but the Hawks clamped down in the final six minutes to steal a win.