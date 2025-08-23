Atlanta Hawks Kristaps Porzingis Ranked Above OKC Superstar In Recent Centers List
The Atlanta Hawks are not usually the team that gets praise for their offseason prowess and decision making, but you would be hard-pressed to find someone who follows the NBA who does not like what the Hawks have done this offseason.
Things got started with the big three-team trade that landed the Hawks Kristaps Porzingis and they continued into the actual free agent period. Atlanta signed arguably the top free agent on the market when they inked former Timberwolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker to a four-year $62 million deal and then free agent sharpshooter Luke Kennard signed a one-year 11$ million deal.
The biggest move for the Hawks though was on draft night. After trading the No. 22 pick to the Nets in the Kristaps Porzingis trade, Atlanta was left with the No. 13 pick in the draft. The Hawks were able to move back from 13 to 23 in a trade with the New Orleans Pelicans and in return, the Hawks got an unprotected 2026 first-round pick that will be the most favorable of New Orleans or Milwaukee. There is a chance that the pick ends up being a top five or higher selection.
Porzingis is a game changer For Atalnta
Trae Young has not played with a player like Porzingis, who is one of the best centers in the league when healthy. Where exactly should Porzingis rank amongst other centers in the NBA? Due to his injury history, he likely can't be included among the other elite players at the position, but in a recent ranking of centers from The Athletic's Zach Harper, Porzingis checked in at No. 14, surprisingly one spot above Oklahoma City star Chet Holmgren. Here were the top 15 centers according to Harper:
1. Nikola Jokic
2. Victor Wembanyama
3. Joel Embiid
4. Anthony Davis
5. Bam Adebayo
6. Karl-Anthony Towns
7. Rudy Gobert
8. Alperen Sengun
9. Jaren Jackson Jr
10. Domantas Sabonis
11. Evan Mobley
12. Ivica Zubac
13. Isaiah Hartenstein
14. Kristaps Porzingis
15. Chet Holmgren
Elite Two-Way Player
You could argue that when healthy, Porzingis should be included in the top ten, but he will have a chance to prove that this season.
Porziņģis averaged 19.5 points, shooting a career-best .412% from three-point territory, 6.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.5 blocks in 28.8 minutes during the 2024-25 season (.483 FG%, .809 FT%). His .412% from deep ranked 25th in the NBA last season amongst all players and was the second-highest clip amongst all 7-footers, trailing only Karl-Anthony Towns.
He knocked down a career-high tying eight three-pointers twice during the 2024-25 season (Jan. 29 vs. Chicago, April 8 at New York), the only 7-footer in the league to have multiple games with at least eight three-pointers. He owns four career outings with eight made triples, the only 7-footer in league history to have four such games.
Over the course of his nine-year career, Porziņģis has appeared in 501 games (500 starts), owning averages of 19.6 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.8 blocks in 30.8 minutes (.461 FG%, .366 3FG%, .829 FT%). The 2018 NBA All-Star is one of only eight players in NBA history to average at least 19.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.5 blocks (min. 500 games played) and one of only two active players to do so, joining Anthony Davis. His 1.81 blocks per game currently ranks sixth-best amongst all active NBA players.