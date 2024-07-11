Atlanta Hawks News: Kobe Bufkin Suffers Right Shoulder Injury, Won't Play In Las Vegas Summer League
The Atlanta Hawks announced some injury news earlier today.
Second-year guard Kobe Bufkin was expected to play a huge role for the Hawks in this year's Summer League, but he won't be able to now. The Hawks announced a major injury update regarding Bufkin today:
"Guard Kobe Bufkin injured his right shoulder during Tuesday evening’s summer league practice.An MRI taken at the Emory Sports Medicine Complex revealed findings consistent with a right shoulder subluxation. He will not play in the Las Vegas Summer League and is expected to make a full recovery ahead of training camp."
This is tough news for Bufkin and the Hawks. Bufkin was going to be one of the most watched players on the Hawks this Summer, along with No. 1 pick Zaccharie Risacher, but now he won't be available. As the roster looks right now going into the regular season, Bufkin might be relied upon to be the backup point guard behind Trae Young, but Bufkin struggled with injuries last season. This is going to be something to watch leading up to and during the season. Bufkin flashed some serious two-way ability last season when healthy and he is an important player for the Hawks's future. It is going to be interesting to see what the Hawks do with their Summer League roster and lineup now that they don't have Bufkin available.
Atlanta is set to begin its Summer League schedule tomorrow when they face off against No. 2 pick Alex Sarr and the Washington Wizards. This is going to be one of the most-watched games of Summer League because it features the top two picks in the draft. Atlanta also has matchups against Bronny James and the Lakers, No. 4 pick Stephon Castle and the San Antonio Spurs, and No. 11 pick Matas Buzelis and the Chicago Bulls.