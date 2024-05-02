Atlanta Hawks Officially Announce The Hiring Of Onsi Saleh As New Assistant General Manager
It was reported a couple of weeks ago, but the Atlanta Hawks have made the hiring of new assistant general manager Onsi Saleh official today.
“Onsi has played significant roles with two of the most well-respected organizations in the NBA,” General Manager Landry Fields said. “In addition to his experience and expertise, we are thrilled to add someone with our shared values to our leadership team.”
Prior to his time with Golden State, Saleh spent five years with the San Antonio Spurs, finishing as the team’s director of strategy & process/chief of staff.
A native of Edmonton, Alberta, Saleh graduated from the University of Alberta with a bachelor’s in biological sciences and an after-degree in history. He then earned his Juris Doctor (JD) from Tulane University Law School in 2017.
He was named to the 2024 San Francisco Business Times 40 Under 40 list in March. The list recognizes business leaders under 40 making significant contributions to their company and the Bay Area community.
The Hawks are getting ready to go into one of their most crucial offseasons in some time. They have not won a playoff series since making the Eastern Conference Finals in 2021 and there are a lot of questions about the long-term fit of the backcourt of Trae Young and Dejounte Murray. Atlanta is going to be one of the most talked about teams this offseason around the NBA.
