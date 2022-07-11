Atlanta Hawks Projected Roster for 2022-23 Season

It's been a hectic few weeks in Atlanta. The front office let some players walk in free agency, traded a starter, and acquired new talent. However, team president Travis Schlenk and general manager Landry Fields still have a few moves to make. As of today, this is what the Hawks 2022-23 rotation looks like.

Current Roster

The Hawks core has largely remained intact. Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

PG SG SF PF C Trae Young Dejounte Murray De'Andre Hunter John Collins Clint Capela Aaron Holiday Bogdan Bogdanovic Justin Holiday Mo Harkless Oneyka Okongwu AJ Griffin Jalen Johnson Frank Kaminsky

As you can see in the chart above, the Hawks have 13 players under contract next season. They must carry at least 14 players on the full roster on Opening Night. They could easily fill the remaining spots with two-way players, which I expect is the front office's plan.

Two-Way Contracts

Chaundee Brown during the 2021-22 season. David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Speaking of two-way contracts, Chaundee Brown is the only player currently on a two-way contract. The Hawks have the rights to rookie Tyrese Martin. It is highly likely that Martin is signed to a two-way deal and splits time between the Hawks and Skyhawks.

Unknown

Sharife Cooper and Skylar Mays during the 2021 NBA Summer League. © Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

While the roster has largely taken shape, there are still a few big question marks remaining. Skylar Mays is an unrestricted free agent, and Sharife Cooper is a restricted free agent. At this point, Cooper returning to the Hawks organization on either a full contract or two-way contract seems far more likely than Mays suiting up for the Hawks again.

Could another blockbuster trade go down? Theoretically, yes. But all of the trade rumors surrounding John Collins have died down. And that is a good thing. The Hawks have a competitive roster with plenty of wiggle room should they want to add a piece at the trade deadline. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

