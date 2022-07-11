Atlanta Hawks Projected Roster for 2022-23 Season

Skip to main content
Atlanta Hawks Offseason Projected Rotation 1.0

The Hawks roster is taking shape.

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

It's been a hectic few weeks in Atlanta. The front office let some players walk in free agency, traded a starter, and acquired new talent. However, team president Travis Schlenk and general manager Landry Fields still have a few moves to make. As of today, this is what the Hawks 2022-23 rotation looks like.

Current Roster

Hawks 2022-23 Projeted Rotation

PGSGSFPFC

Trae Young

Dejounte Murray

De'Andre Hunter

John Collins

Clint Capela

Aaron Holiday

Bogdan Bogdanovic

Justin Holiday

Mo Harkless

Oneyka Okongwu

AJ Griffin

Jalen Johnson

Frank Kaminsky

As you can see in the chart above, the Hawks have 13 players under contract next season. They must carry at least 14 players on the full roster on Opening Night. They could easily fill the remaining spots with two-way players, which I expect is the front office's plan.

Two-Way Contracts

Atlanta Hawks Chaundee Dwaine Brown Jr. defends Chicago Bulls forward Javonte Green (24) during the first half at United Center.

Chaundee Brown during the 2021-22 season.

Speaking of two-way contracts, Chaundee Brown is the only player currently on a two-way contract. The Hawks have the rights to rookie Tyrese Martin. It is highly likely that Martin is signed to a two-way deal and splits time between the Hawks and Skyhawks.

Unknown

Atlanta Hawks guard Sharife Cooper (2) celebrates with guard Skylar Mays (4) after scoring the game winning basket against the Indiana Pacers to give the Hawks a 84-83 victory during an NBA Summer League game at Cox Pavilion.

Sharife Cooper and Skylar Mays during the 2021 NBA Summer League.

While the roster has largely taken shape, there are still a few big question marks remaining. Skylar Mays is an unrestricted free agent, and Sharife Cooper is a restricted free agent. At this point, Cooper returning to the Hawks organization on either a full contract or two-way contract seems far more likely than Mays suiting up for the Hawks again.

Could another blockbuster trade go down? Theoretically, yes. But all of the trade rumors surrounding John Collins have died down. And that is a good thing. The Hawks have a competitive roster with plenty of wiggle room should they want to add a piece at the trade deadline. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

