Hawks vs. 76ers Preview: Next Man Up

    December 23, 2021
    Atlanta Hawks vs. Philadelphia 76ers Game Day Preview
    The Hawks play the 76ers for the third and final time this season.
    © Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

    Preview

    Since Sunday, six Atlanta Hawks players and three team personnel members have tested positive for COVID-19 and entered the NBA Health & Safety Protocols. For weeks it felt like they kept narrowly euro-stepping past other teams with outbreaks. Unfortunately, at a certain point, math catches up with you. The NBA and the country are both getting a crash course in epidemiology and statistics right now.

    The Philadelphia 76ers haven't gone unscathed by the pandemic either. After initially believing the worst was over, four more players have been sidelined due to the virus. The 76ers have dropped three of their last four contests and are one game above .500 on the season.

    The 76ers subpar record shouldn't take away from what they have accomplished this season. We (mostly me) spent all summer laughing and pointing at the dumpster fire created by their Game 7 collapse in the playoffs and subsequent fallout. However, despite having their second-highest player sitting at home in Calabasas, the 76ers have a roadmap out of this mess. 

    Tyrese Maxey has seamlessly filled the $31.5 million hole left by Simmons. The new floor general works well with fellow wings Seth Curry, Matisse Thybulle, and company. But most importantly, Joel Embiid is still the most unstoppable post player in the league. And as soon as General Manager Daryl Morey is ready to cut his losses with Simmons, the team will get a nice shot in the arm. 

    As for the Hawks, everyone from the general manager to the coach to the players have wondered aloud about their effort. Yes, injuries and illness have ravaged the team. But every other team in the league has dealt with the same obstacles. Last night, the Hawks lost to a team full of NBA 2K generic players. 

    Whenever the Hawks get healthy, they will be a tough out. Before this current outbreak, they had the second-highest offensive rating and three-point percentage. Throw in De'Andre Hunter, and their defense should pick up as well. But "whenever the Hawks get healthy" is starting to sound like "whenever the pandemic ends."

    Injury Report

    The 76ers will be without Danny Green, Andre Drummond, Shake Milton, and Georges Niang in the Health & Safety Protocols. Don't forget that Ben Simmons (personal) is still away from the team.

    The Hawks injury report is a mile long. Trae Young, Clint Capela, Danilo Gallinari, Lou Williams, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, and Kevin Huerter are all in the Health & Safety Protocols. De'Andre Hunter (right wrist injury recovery) and Solomon Hill (right hamstring surgery recovery) are both out.

    Odds

    SI Sportsbook lists the 76ers as 9.5-point favorites. That's fair. The 76ers have defeated the Hawks twice this season and should have no trouble tonight. However, until the calvary arrives for the Hawks, they are sitting ducks in the NBA. Like I mentioned earlier, even the tanking Magic ate their lunch last night.

    While it could be argued these games shouldn't be happening due to player safety and league competition, there are always unforgettable moments in the NBA. Like the addition of Lance Stephenson to the Hawks. Or the stellar play of sophomore Onyeka Okongwu. Just because the Hawks are struggling right now doesn't mean this game isn't worth watching.

